How To Download Music From YouTube (5 Different Ways)

YouTube serves as an extensive collection of music across various genres and periods. However, there are instances where having offline access to your favorite tracks becomes crucial — for a road trip, a workout, or simply to save on data. Fortunately, there are multiple ways (both free and paid) to download YouTube videos and audio on your device.

One option to download music is YouTube Premium, which provides a legitimate, ad-free means to download videos and music for offline listening. If you prefer not to pay for offline music access, various third-party tools are available. Additionally, certain websites offer online services that convert YouTube videos into downloadable audio files.

Below, we share five different ways of downloading music from YouTube on your mobile device or computer. However, before you proceed, it is essential to note that when you're using apps from outside sources to download stuff, you must be careful about how you use them. Follow the rules of copyright and licensing — don't use the downloaded stuff for business without permission. Stick to downloading for your own enjoyment and ease, and you'll be on the right side of the law.