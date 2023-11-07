YouTube Downloaders: 5 Ways To Save Your Favorite Videos For Free

YouTube hosts a vast collection of videos, and it's constantly growing. Every minute, an estimated 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube globally. To provide context, that's having twenty days' worth of video content added per minute. Who doesn't use YouTube these days? Whether you're a professional seeking educational resources in your field, a fan of hilarious content, a grandparent hunting for recipes to impress their grandchildren during their next visit, or a student trying to tackle those tough courses, YouTube has useful content for everyone.

While it's easy to stream videos using your data or a Wi-Fi connection, many users prefer having their favorite videos ready to be watched offline. After all, who likes sitting through those annoying 30-second unskippable ads? YouTube offers the option to download and save videos on its platform for offline viewing, primarily available in low and medium quality. However, to access high-quality downloads, such as 720p and full HD at 1080p, you'll need to purchase a YouTube Premium subscription.

But, if you don't want to invest in a premium subscription, you could consider using unofficial websites. But you have to be aware that YouTube might change things up in the future to make those downloaders unreliable. So, getting a premium subscription is a safer bet. If you still decide to explore external websites for downloading YouTube videos, consider getting an ad blocker because those websites tend to be plastered with ads. Here are five YouTube downloader websites to save your favorite YouTube videos.