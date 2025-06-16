10 Of The Best-Looking Wheels Of All Time

While they may not be the first aspect of a car that comes to mind, wheels are a huge part of a car's overall package. Wheels can impact a car's fuel economy, with larger and heavier wheels potentially costing you more at the pump when it comes time to fill up. They can also influence costs and ride quality, especially with 18-inch or larger wheels paired with low-profile tires, which are thinner and stiffer than standard rubber.

Wheels are also the icing on the cake for a car's looks, potentially elevating otherwise good-looking cars into great-looking ones. Think about it: Would the BMW E46 M3 CSL be quite as legendary without those multi-spoke BBS wheels? Can you imagine a 1980s Porsche 911 Turbo without its classic Fuchs wheels? Sure, both cars would still be awesome, but would they look quite as brilliant? Probably not.

So while it's quite easy to change wheels after the fact, there's something special about a car that ships from the factory with a great-looking set of wheels that perfectly complement the rest of the car. So that's why our list will focus solely on stock wheels. Sadly, that means you won't see iconic aftermarket wheels such as Rays TE37s or the "Initial D"-approved RS Watanabe wheels, as painful as it was to leave them out.

