7 Of The Best Cars Driven By Brian In 'Fast & Furious' (And 3 Of The Worst)

The speed, style, and high-octane action of the Fast & Furious franchise is legendary. The original films also have a unique energy that encapsulates much of early-2000s pop culture — a nostalgic feeling for those who lived through the era.

Brian O'Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, will always be the heart of the franchise alongside Vin Diesel's Dominic "Dom" Toretto. Brian exemplified the ride-or-die ethos of Fast & Furious, demonstrating it at the end of the first film by sacrificing his career as an LAPD officer after experiencing the family bond in Toretto's street racing crew. Walker himself was a lifelong car enthusiast and had a deep appreciation for the automotive community, which helped him almost seamlessly translate that through Brian on-screen.

Walker's character first races Dom in a 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse and later drives other iconic models like the 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 and the Toyota Supra MK IV. Brian soon forms emotional ties to each vehicle and begins to form a garage that's an essential part of Fast & Furious lore. Of course, not every vehicle in Brian's lineup was great. While some are etched into cinematic history, others failed to live up to the long legacy of iconic Fast & Furious cars curated by all the cast members.

This list highlights the seven best cars driven by Brian — the vehicles that made him the icon that he is — and the three that couldn't keep up.