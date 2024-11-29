5 Of The Worst Cars In The Fast & Furious Franchise

What started out as a movie about cars and family has rapidly became a franchise with over-the-top car stunts, with all types of vehicles driving backward, driving in space, and surviving massive falls. Still, fans can't help but be entertained by the wild antics of Dom and his crew as they race in narrow parking garages, drag safes down city streets, and drive cars into helicopters in the sky, jumping onto moving vehicles unscathed all along the way.

What has kept the "Fast and Furious" franchise popular, aside from the increasingly unrealistic adventures, are the cars. I've seen all of the "Fast & Furious" movies (for better or worse) and some vehicles were definitely the most iconic. Over 1,400 cars have been destroyed throughout the movie series, some more heartbreaking than others. In this list, we will be looking at the cars we wouldn't mind tossing off a cliff ourselves.

These cars were selected due to their underwhelming performance, inaccuracy relating to the car's real-life capabilities, and barf-worthy makeovers. While they may have some fans, we are not among them. More on our methodology at the end of this story.

Warning: Some stunts and storylines from throughout the series are shared in this article, so reverse back at 100 miles per hour if you plan on binging these films.

