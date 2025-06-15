5 Of The Best Universal Joint Socket Brands (And 5 To Steer Clear Of)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Universal joint sockets aren't the kind of tool that everyone will need; chances are, most don't even know what they do. If you're reading this, then you're probably not part of that group, but let's go through the basics, just in case. Universal joint sockets are tools that let you access areas that would otherwise be inaccessible to a ratchet or a power tool. How they do this in practice is a little complex, but in short, they transform movement towards one direction into movement towards another, letting you push down on your ratchet to dislodge a bolt at an awkward 45° angle.

Some universal joint sockets can rotate 180°, others are not as versatile but can deal with a lot more torque, and all are mostly used with an extension between the socket and the ratchet/impact wrench. While this is a somewhat uncommon tool, at least with DIYers, you might be surprised to learn that it's hard to find a truly horrible joint socket brand. Here, we'll discuss which brands are worth it and which are not, whether it's because they're too expensive or because the warranty isn't great. Before we do, let's put things into perspective. In reality, all those tools are fine. If you don't use a hand tool with an impact wrench, it probably won't break, no matter the brand. That said, some universal joint sockets are better than others.

