These Socket Set Brands Are Still Manufactured In America
With so many socket set brands out there, finding the right one for your needs can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. Previously, some highly-rated options that have topped our list include Snap-On, SK Hand Tools, and Mac Tools. However, while things like durability should definitely top your list of qualifications for buying a socket set, you may want to consider letting your dollars speak for you in other ways, such as supporting your local tool manufacturing industry. Whether it is to help develop American talent or give your money to inject money into the American economy, there are plenty of reasons to buy socket sets manufactured in the USA. But, how does one know when it is?
These days, it's pretty common for even iconic American brands to offload parts of their supply chain to other parts of the world to cut costs and be able to sell their tools at competitive prices. Flooded by marketing terms, it's important to note that "Made in America" and "Manufactured in America" can mean two different things. When it comes to meeting the "Made in USA" standard, the Federal Trade Commissions (FTC) shares that there are two ways to do it: qualified and unqualified claims. To help you, we've listed several brands that offer sets with both, plus we share more about how they made it to our list at the end of the article. But before that, what does "Made in the USA" actually mean?
What Made in the USA actually means
If something fits its criteria of being "all or virtually all made in the U.S", the FTC shares that it can make an unqualified claim to be "Made in the USA". To use this term, the FTC shares multiple factors should be taken into consideration, such as the final assembly plant and percentage of total manufacturing costs. That said, this can get tricky due to a number of reasons. First, it's important to note that products can be labelled "Manufactured in the USA" without using local materials. Second, there's no standard rules for evaluating "significant foreign content" during the manufacturing process. Even in the FTC guidelines [PDF], it mentions factoring "how far removed from the finished product" materials are, but that it is also a case-to-case basis. Although, some studies have been done to quantify this in recent times. In a 2022 Brief [PDF], OUSEA shared that this can generally mean a product is manufactured from 80% domestic content on average.
On the safe side, some brands use qualified claims instead, which provide more specific details on its manufacturing process or origin of materials. For example, the FTC mentions acceptable qualified claims that don't try to confuse people, such as "Made in the U.S. from Imported Parts." Given this, you can opt to buy socket sets which are manufactured in America either with local or imported materials. If you're curious which brands make socket sets that meet these standards, keep reading.
SK Hand Tools
Initially a born and bred American company, we've talked about how SK Hand Tools is now partly Chinese-owned, as it's now a subsidiary to a Hangzhou-based parent company, Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial. Because of this, several of its socket sets list their country of origin as China, such as their SK 3/8" Drive Socket Set or SK 1/4" & 3/8" Drive Socket Set. However, some of the professional tools in its line up are still proudly made in the United States, which you can differentiate with the "SK Tools USA" brand name.
With its corrosion-resistant SuperKrome finish, the SK Tools USA 1/2" Drive Socket Set 13 piece set is priced at $219.99 and includes a metal rail guard and sockets that range from 15mm to 32mm. There is also the SK Tools USA 1/4" Drive Socket Set, which has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 120+ Amazon reviews. Priced at $233.34, it has 48 pieces which use its SureGrip hex design. Or, the $54.83 SK Tools USA 3/8" Drive Socket Set that has twelve standard sockets from 7 mm to 19 mm. Made of alloy steel, this set has generated an average rating of 4.1 stars from 32 buyers on Amazon. If you're looking for bit socket sets, the 33-piece SK Tools USA 1/4" & 3/8" Drive Chrome Bit Socket Set retails for $324.83, is made of S2 steel, and has different bit socket options, such as TORX drive, hex, slotted screwdriver, and POZIDRIV screwdriver.
Wright Tool
For over a century, Wright Tool has consistently produced long lasting tools, which it proudly shares are mostly manufactured in the United States. Among the Wright Tool products that are made in America, including its design and engineering process, are its many different socket sets. Starting with its ¼" drive socket sets, its 12-piece Set 212 6 Pt. Standard SAE Socket Set and 18-piece Set 218 6 & 8 Pt. Standard SAE Socket Set are manufactured in Ohio. Out of more than a dozen variants of its ⅜" drive socket sets with drive tools, all of them have listed their country of origin to be the United States. This includes its 11-piece Set 328 12 Pt. Standard SAE Socket Set, 14-piece Set 367 6 Pt. Standard Metric Socket Set, and 27-piece Set 377 6 Pt. Standard & Deep Metric Socket Set.
As for its ½" drive socket sets with drive tools, such as the 22-piece Set 472 12 Pt. Standard Metric Socket Set, 19-piece Set 422 12 Pt. Standard Socket Set, and 24 pc. Set 425 12 Pt. Standard & Deep Socket Set, all 9 listed variants also fit the criteria. All three ¾" drive socket sets with drive tools also originate from the United States. Lastly, both 1" drive Wright Tool socket sets, the 21-piece Set 821 12 Pt Standard SAE Socket Boxed Set and 29-piece Set 829 12 Pt Standard SAE Socket Boxed Set, hit the "made in the USA" mark.
Proto Tool
A popular tool brand for auto mechanics, we've mentioned before how Proto has long been a companion of the great makers of American history. In fact, the tool manufacturer has even graced the toolboxes of professionals who worked on everything from San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge to its Apollo 11. Until today, Proto is considered one of the best hand tool brands that are still used in industries like railways and aerospace.
Since it's now owned by Stanley, Black & Decker, it joins a portfolio of other tool makers that are globally manufactured, like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bostitch. Because of this, it is now possible to find some sets, such as the 8-piece Proto J5441R8SAE ½" Drive Advanced Hex Bit Socket Set that lists countries like Taiwan as its country of origin. However, Proto still boasts some products that mention coming from America, which you can even find on Amazon. Some Proto produced listing the United States of America as its country of origin include the 12-piece Proto 1/4" Drive Metric Socket Set retails for $61.86. In addition, there's also the 12-piece Proto J47202 6 pt. 1/4" Drive Metric Socket Set that sells for $91.40.
Ampco Safety Tools
Among the options in this list, Ampco Safety Tools does set itself apart in terms of adding qualifiers to its claim. Instead of just noting that its tools are "Made in the USA", it also mentions which specific parts were made from foreign components. In its online catalog, all of its socket sets have been listed as "Made in the USA (Sliding Bar for Extension made in the USA with United Kingdom Components).
As of writing, the Ampco Safety Tools socket sets that are "Made in the USA" includes the 15-piece W-160M 6 Pt. 1/4" Drive Metric Socket Set, the 12-piece W-160 6 Pt. 1/4" Drive Inch Socket Set, the 21-piece W-260 6 Pt. 1/2" Drive Inch Socket Set, the 26-piece W-260M 6 Pt. 1/2" Drive Socket Set, the 9-piece W-290 6 Pt. 1/2" Drive Inch Socket Set, the 15-piece W-291 6 Pt. 3/4" Drive Inch Socket Set, and the 11-piece W-291M 6 Pt. 3/4" Drive Metric Socket Set.
However, it is important to know that Ampco Safety Tools and their prices are not for the faint of heart. On Amazon, Ampco Safety Tools' W-160 1/4" Drive Socket Set retails for $1,209.08, while its 26-piece 1/2" Drive Metric Socket Set is priced at $2,342.26. Additionally, its 15-piece W-291 3/4" Drive Socket Set even goes for an eye-watering $3,532.48. That said, you might be able to find better deals with some new, open box options on eBay, like the 9-piece W-290 1/2" Drive Socket Set going for $449.99.
How we chose these tool brands made the list
Unlike tire brands, which have mandated codes for their factories of origin directly on the tire itself, finding out manufacturing location for socket sets is not as straightforward. Not to mention, because many traditional American brands have changed ownership throughout their long histories, it's not surprising that their production processes also evolve. In fact, some larger conglomerates that offer a wide portfolio of tools may have a mix of products that are manufactured inside and out of America.
To draft this list, we first started looking at companies that have marketed their products with labels like "Made in USA", "Made in America" or "Manufactured in the USA". Although they're not all exact, there are some truths to these claims in some cases. Afterward, we browsed both their official websites and listings on online retailers like Amazon, wherien we looked for specific details on their country of origin or factory locations.
That said, it's likely that there are still more socket sets that are made in America that we have not touched on, especially older socket sets that may have been manufactured before some companies based in the United States were acquired. Because of this, if you ever find yourself checking socket sets in-store, you can read their packaging to confirm as well. If you want to be super particular about it, you can also reach out to brand's support channels to confirm, like through their brand's virtual chat or hotline.