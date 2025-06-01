What's Included In Craftsman's 298-Piece Tool Kit & Is It Worth The Price? Here's What The Reviews Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With almost a century of history, Craftsman has long been a go-to tool manufacturer that is synonymous with quality American craftsmanship. These days, Craftsman has its feet dipped in everything from hand tools, power tools, to even elaborate storage systems, and it's not showing signs of slowing down its innovation. Among its many tool sets and kit offerings, Craftsman also sells a 298-piece Mechanics Tool Set (CMMT12139). Covered by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty, its Mechanics Tool Set is designed for both amateurs and professionals, which makes it a great gift for yourself or a loved one looking to get better at working on cars.

Since 2017, Craftsman has been part of the Stanley Black & Decker portfolio, which has led to some mixed reviews in terms of its manufacturing quality. But take note, although Craftsman does have plants in the United States, it's good to know that this particular kit had China listed as its country of origin on Amazon. So, while the brand is known to make some tools in America, you'll want to check out other options that make tools in the USA instead if this is in line with your shopping values. But, if supporting local products isn't such a big deal for you, there are plenty of things to love about this kit anyway. If you're still curious about what you can find inside this Craftsman's kit and want to know what actual buyers have to say about it, keep reading.

