5 Cheap Ace Hardware Tools Under $25 That Still Have Great Reviews
Retail chains like Home Depot, Harbor Freight, and Ace Hardware are chock full of excellent tools for just about every occasion, from classic home garage implements to top-rated wood-busting chainsaws. Of course, when you're looking to purchase top-shelf tools, you might typically expect it to cost a lot. Quality designs and prominent brands demand heftier remuneration, unfortunately, and if you're not making consistent use of your tools, it can feel like a bit of a waste of money.
As with any shopping pursuit, though, there are always ways to save a few bucks. For instance, if you're visiting your local Ace Hardware, there are plenty of hidden gems and underrated bargain tools nestled within the shelves. Will you find high-torque power tools? No, probably not, but you can find a variety of simpler hand tools for less than $25.
We've got five such tools to recommend to you, each backed up by positive feedback from Ace Hardware users. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.
Stanley 10 in. Carbon Steel Adjustable Hacksaw
Whether you're dabbling in DIY or performing some light repair work around the house, there's always a chance you're going to need to do some cutting. The thing about heavier cutting is that you may not have a good cutting implement lying around unless you explicitly bought one.
If you need a stronger cutting implement, try Stanley's adjustable hacksaw. This hand saw features a flexible carbon steel blade mounted onto a sturdy all-metal housing. That blade is more than strong enough to cut through all kinds of solid materials, including metal, PVC, wood, and more. If you need to adjust the tension on the blade or replace the blade altogether, you can tighten or loosen it via the convenient, tool-free wingnut.
This hacksaw has earned itself a 4.7 out of 5 rating from Ace Hardware users, who have praised both the comfortable grip and surprising resilience of the carbon steel blade. One user used it to cut through both plastic door stops and wooden fence posts, with others providing positive reviews as well. The Stanley carbon steel adjustable hacksaw is available at Ace Hardware for $7.59.
Steel Grip 16 oz Rubber Head Wood Handle Mallet
A hammer is one of the baseline implements in any proper toolbox, used for pounding in nails and general-purpose smashing. The problem with regular hammers is that they're usually made of steel. That's fine if you're working with metal materials, but if you're working with something softer like wood, a metal hammer could leave ugly divots on the sides of the material.
If you need some driving force without the heavy metal, try the rubber head mallet from Steel Grip. This 16 oz slugger features a double-sided solid rubber hammer head mounted onto a sturdy hardwood handle. This beefy construction gives you all the driving force you'd want from a mallet, while the rubber head provides a softer blow for more sensitive applications. Whether you're working with wood, knocking dents out of metal, or tinkering with sensitive components like car parts, this mallet can handle it.
This rubber head mallet has earned a 4.8 out of 5 rating from Ace Hardware users. These users have made extensive use of the mallet in the assembly of wooden furniture and small pet enclosures, as well as loosening lug nuts on car tires. The Steel Grip Rubber Head Mallet is available at Ace Hardware for $11.99.
Milwaukee Assorted 11-in-1 Screwdriver/Nut Driver
One thing absolutely every household in the world needs is a good screwdriver. It's one of the most multifunctional tools you can possibly own, whether you're removing big panels on appliances for maintenance or just need to pop open the battery compartment on your kid's favorite toy. You can buy full sets of standalone screwdrivers for various purposes, but if you want to save a little space, just consolidate all of your fastening needs into a single device.
The Milwaukee 11-in-1 screwdriver is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: A professional-grade screwdriver with a set of eight screw bits and three nut drivers. Whether you're tackling Phillips screws, flat screws, square screws, TORX screws, or small nuts, just pop the right bit into the driver and you're off to the races. The screwdriver also comes with several removable shanks for adjusting its length, making it great for reaching into narrow nooks.
This hybrid screwdriver has garnered a 4.4 out of 5 rating from Ace Hardware's users. It's excellent for all of the usual screwdriver uses, though several users have noted that it's especially great for working with electrical fuse boxes. The only real shortcoming is that there's no storage for the bits in the tool itself, so you need to stash them separately. The Milwaukee 11-in-1 Screwdriver is available at Ace Hardware for $14.99.
Arrow TruTac Forward Action 0.44 in. Narrow Staple Gun
Staplers aren't just for making paper packets for school and work. They're also good for assembling small crafts from soft materials, as well as firmly attaching things like posters and artwork directly onto your wall. The only hitch is that a regular office stapler may not have the power necessary to drive a staple into thicker materials like a canvas, nor is its shape particularly accommodating of sideways stapling. In such a case, try the Arrow TruTac forward action staple gun.
This ergonomically designed staple gun utilizes Arrow's patented forward action design, allowing you to simply push the lever to shoot a staple rather than squeeze a trigger. This makes it much easier to operate, particularly for those with smaller hands. You can load a magazine of staples right into the bottom of the device, which also makes clearing the occasional jam much easier, and the convenient staple window shows how many staples are left before you need to reload.
Ace Hardware users have given this staple gun a rating of 4.8 out of 5, praising the ease of use that comes with the forward-action design. Users have used this staple gun to attach artwork to wooden doors, repair upholstery in furniture, assemble curtains and umbrellas, and more. The Arrow TruTac Staple Gun is available at Ace Hardware for $17.99.
Stanley S50 W Stud Finder
When you're hanging a heavy picture on the wall or securing large pieces of furniture, you need to do so over a wall stud to ensure a firm connection. Otherwise, it'll fall right out of the wall, potenially bringing a chunk of said wall along with it. To find studs in a wall, you need a stud finder, and if you're in need of a stud finder, Stanley has you covered.
The Stanley S50 W Stud Finder can detect wood and metal studs in walls at up to 3/4 in. depths. Just turn it on, drag it along the wall, and the sequential LED indicators light up when a stud is found. The finder can also detect both the centers and edges of studs, giving you a more precise idea of where the stud actually is within the wall (and perhaps more importantly, where it isn't).
Ace Hardware users have given this stud finder a 4.4 out of 5 rating. The simple LED design makes it very easy to work with, and according to several users, it's more accurate in stud location than similar devices. The Stanley S50 W Stud Finder is available at Ace Hardware for $17.99.
Selection methodology
It's not that difficult to make a low-priced tool, but it's a lot more difficult to make one that's still decent despite its low price. This is why, to ensure quality, all of the tools we've listed here have at least a 4 out of 5 user rating on the Ace Hardware website. Standalone tools were given preferential selection over tool components or accessories, as well as non-tool products like tool bags.