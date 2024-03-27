Who Makes Matco Tools (And What To Know Before You Buy)
In the world of automotive repair, Matco Tools is as respected a name as any in the business, and it has been for the better part of the past eight decades. The Ohio-based company, of course, got its start distributing its tools and storage units directly to professional mechanics and automotive enthusiasts. Matco has grown considerably since its inception, developing an entire network of independently franchised distributors who sell their wares throughout North American markets.
Over the years, the company's mobile sales units and distinguished logo have become iconic in the tool industry. That logo has become just as recognizable on the racing circuit, with Matco sponsoring a popular NHRA racing team. Such rich history has helped make Matco a fairly legit American success story, and that status has led many to ponder the all-important questions of who actually makes Matco Tools and where those tools are manufactured. The answer to each question is a little more complicated than you might've anticipated. Here are a few things you should know before you buy Matco Tools.
Where are Matco toolboxes made?
We'll answer the latter question about Matco Tools first because, these days, people are paying closer attention than ever to where products are being made. That's particularly true for companies whose origins are rooted in the United States, with Matco's Midwest roots leaving many to question whether or not their tools are all worthy of the "Made in the U.S.A." tag.
The answer to said query is not as straightforward as some consumers may prefer. But we can confirm that some of Matco Tools' most popular items qualify for that coveted "Made in the U.S.A." label, with the company even dedicating an entire manufacturing plant in New York State to the production of their toolbox line. Matco has labeled the facility the Jamestown Plant, though its physical address denotes it is technically located in adjacent Lakewood, New York.
Geography aside, Matco's Jamestown Plant is the primary producer of its beloved fabricated metal toolboxes. The company has hardly shied away from promoting that fact through Instagram posts and other media releases over the years, and given how much they embrace their toolboxes' Made in the U.S.A. status, Matco's toolboxes will likely be produced in the Jamestown Plant for many years to come.
Who makes Matco tools?
It's worth noting here that Matco's heavy-duty toolboxes might be the only item in its vast line of products consistently manufactured in the United States. As it is, considerably less is known about the where's and who's concerning the manufacture of many of Matco's hand tools, power tools, and accessories. But just like many companies headquartered in the U.S., Matco appears to have moved certain parts of its manufacturing operation overseas.
The company still sells a few items made Stateside, however, with some Matco wrenches and tools proudly baring a Made in the U.S.A brand or label. That includes a popular line of ratchets and sockets that the company specifically touts as USA Made, among others. As for which Matco-branded tools and parts are made outside of the United States, certain products in the company's official web store are clearly branded with a "Made in Taiwan" tag, indicating they were produced in the East Asian country and then imported into the United States to be sold by franchisees. Unfortunately, not every item sold by Matco Tools reps is as upfront about its country of origin.
What to know before you buy Matco tools
In fact, you may not know where your particular Matco Tools item was manufactured until after you get your hands on it, as a "Made In" stamp on the tool or its packaging can be the only way to find out. Even then, some Matco Tools may arrive with no stamp or label, meaning all you have to work with is the item's SKU number.
If you're unfamiliar with that term, SKU stands for "Stock Keeping Unit" and is a number (typically found just above an item's barcode) that companies assign to a specific product to help them keep track of their stock. It can also be used to help a company track where an individual item was manufactured. That means you should be able to contact Matco Tools directly and provide them with an item's SKU number if you want to find out where one of their tools was made.
Apart from deciphering your Matco tools' points of origin, you should know that the company mainly manufactures gear targeted at auto repair and maintenance. So, they may not have much to offer home DIYers looking to bolster their repertoire of tools. On the other hand, if you're a devout home mechanic who spends weekends tinkering away under the hood of a car, Matco Tools may help bolster your home garage setup. And luckily for those serious about their tools, Matco offers a warranty on all of their products that are found to be defective. If you happen to buy a defective tool, you can contact Matco or a representative, and they'll either fix the item or replace it at no expense to you.