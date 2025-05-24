10 Top-Rated Tool Sets With A Lifetime Warranty
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're on the market for a home toolset with everything you need for small home repairs, or you need a specialized toolkit for your garage, you probably want that purchase to last. The best way to do that, by a large margin, is to only buy tools and toolkits that are covered by a lifetime warranty. That's true for the more expensive sets that come with 40 drive sockets or power tools of any kind, but it's a good rule to follow for those that include just a hammer and some screwdrivers. Either way, making sure you don't have to buy a product again in the future starts with getting a nice, long warranty now.
While it's easy to find a good warranty for hand tools – Milwaukee, for instance, offers a lifetime warranty for every hand tool – tool kits are often not so lucky. Power tools are almost never covered by those generous warranties, and that includes those packaged with a tool set, including some of the ones on this list.
Then there's the issue of actually using the warranty. Just because a tool is covered doesn't mean you get to replace it with a new one. Many toolmakers require proof of purchase or ask that the original buyer replaces it. Even if they didn't, how hassle-free replacing a tool will be depends on many things besides the warranty and the tool, up to the individual workers processing your request.
Tekton Everybit Tech Rescue Kit, 46 Pieces
The Tekton Everybit Tech Rescue Kit is a small and inexpensive tool kit designed to contain everything you might need for repairing small electronic devices like phones, toys, and laptops. It includes rare bit types like the pentalobe, used in MacBooks and iPhones, a couple of tri-wings, plus a lot of Torx and Tamper Star bits. Of course, it comes with standard Phillips and slotted bits as well as triangular and hexagonal ones. Last, there are a handful of nut socket bits, all stuck inside a pouch that fits on the palm of your hand. The whole package is quite cheap, too, priced at just $29.00 when not on sale.
These tools have a lifetime warranty that doesn't even require a receipt, as explained on Tekton's warranty page. They rely entirely on shipping for replacing tools, which could potentially make the whole ordeal take a lot longer than it needs to. However, the brand claims that a replacement will be mailed to you the same day, if you file a claim before 2 pm. Besides, how likely are you to need a "tech rescue" kit replaced within a single day?
If you want to take full advantage of the brand's warranty, Tekton sells a lot of tool bundles on its website, but most are extremely expensive and cater to professionals. You can, however, buy the Tech Rescue Kit and 1/4 Inch Driver Set bundle for $55.00.
WorkPro Household Hand Tool Kit, 87 Pieces
The WorkPro 87-Piece Household Hand Tool Kit contains almost every tool you'll need for home repair, with only a handful of exceptions. It doesn't contain power tools, for one, so it doesn't come with a drill, an electric screwdriver, or a rotary tool. It doesn't have a hammer, either, but if you're considering a $76.99 toolkit with a lifetime warranty, you probably have an old hammer somewhere already.
Alternatively, a cheap $15 hammer from Craftsman will give you the same lifetime warranty while being far more usable than the kind of small tool that fits in the WorkPro's tiny toolbox. Speaking of size, the plastic case that contains the WorkPro 18-piece kit is about 15 inches long, 11 inches high, and 3.5 inches wide.
There are a lot of variants of WorkPro's Household Handheld Tool Kits, and they all have a full lifetime warranty with proof of purchase required. The toolkit we looked at before, the 87-piece set, has a listing on Amazon even if it isn't currently available there. If you really want a hammer and a cordless drill, the 108-piece Portable Tool Set by WorkPro might be more your speed. Just keep in mind that the WorkPro cordless drill, as is the case with most major cordless drill brands, isn't covered by a lifelong warranty like the rest of the set.
Kobalt Piece Household Tool Set with Soft Case, 73 Pieces
You might be surprised to learn that Kobalt, Lowe's own toolmaker, offers a lifetime warranty on many of its tools. That would be great news, if it wasn't for the fact that Kolbalt's warranty is a little more strict than most.
Like many others, this company's lifetime warranty doesn't extend to any of its power tools, but for the 73 Piece Household Tool Set there is an extra restriction to the mechanic's hand tools only. According to the item's description on Lowe's website, those include the 16 sockets (made of chrome vanadium steel, covering SAE and metric sizes), the small 1/4-inch drive ratchet and its 3 inches extension, and the 6 inches adjustable wrench. That leaves quite a few tools uncovered.
Tools excluded by the lifetime warranty include a multi-bit screwdriver with a set of bits, a 16-ounce hammer, and two sets of loose hex keys, all of which are Lowe's must-haves for home DIY. There are also a level, a tape measure, and other niceties, but nothing that you couldn't easily replace. That's why we selected the Kobalt 73 Piece Household Tool Set instead of the larger Kobalt kits.
Even if the larger tool boxes have the same rating in user reviews, they're more expensive and mostly add tools that are not covered by the lifetime warranty. Plus, the problem of inflating the number of tools in the box is even worse when the box is bigger. You might have noticed that we named about a dozen tools, but this is a 73-piece kit. Where are the other 60? They're in there, but they're not exactly tools. Instead, they're driver bits, extensions, single hex keys, and even individual cable ties.
Stanley Tool Set Home Repair, 38 Pieces
The Stanley Tool Set Home Repair isn't the fanciest pre-built toolbox around, but it's affordable and has all the essentials. Unlike the more specialized sets, like the sockets-and-wrench mechanic's tools, Stanley offers a tool kit that every beginner will find useful.
On the other hand, it's hard to ignore that this 38-piece toolset is filled with everything you need to perform basic DIY around the house, and nothing else. Do you have a couple of nails that need to be hammered into the wall at a somewhat precise height? Great! Here's a tape measure, a level, and a hammer. The kit even comes with nails. Do you need to drive a drywall anchor into the wall? Sorry, you'll have to buy a drill. There are some drywall plugs in the kit, though!
So, this is more of an essentials tool with great reviews and a well-known brand's logo on the box than an all-in-one DIY toolkit, but that might be exactly what you were looking for. More importantly, it features an actual lifetime warranty with no half measures. Every tool you buy is covered by it. It doesn't exclude the more fragile tools from the warranty, and if it's anything like Stanley's other kit, the Mechanics Tools, there's no proof of purchase required. Still, you might want to keep the receipt stored somewhere — just in case.
Pittsburgh Tool Set with 4-Drawer Chest, 105 Pieces
If you've caught the prebuilt toolbox bug even though you already have most of the tools you need it's probably because even cheap toolkits under $100 look really neat when you first open them. Every bit and socket has its place and each tool fits into its recess, with their head resting inside another's handle. However, that never lasts long, does it? You'll lose a socket and find that the replacement doesn't fit, or bend your favorite pliers and end up forcing it into the recess of the larger plier that you never use. You might as well throw them all into a chest. Alternatively, you could get the Pittsburgh Tool Set with 4-Drawers Chest, 105-Piece.
This toolkit might not have everything you need — it doesn't even have a hammer — but at $59.99 for 105 tools, it offers quite a lot for the price. Plus, the cabinets are really convenient. Of course, you might want to skip getting a 4-drawer chest like this if you plan on using those tools outside of the house very often. That said, the chest comes with a handle and it's not too heavy, at 16.5 pounds. The only thing it really lacks is a lock on the drawers, like those found on Milwaukee Packout and its alternatives. This Pittsburgh toolset, along with the company's other toolsets, come with Harbor Freight's standard lifetime warranty.
Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case, 130 Pieces
So, you liked the Pittsburgh four-drawer set but you don't love the drawer chest design? Do you wish it was a feature-complete product, full of Harbor Freight's tools you wish you already had? What if it could also be $20 cheaper? Why, you're lucky the 130-piece Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case is here, or you'd be left wanting. If it sounds like 130 pieces is about 100 too many for a home and garage tool set like this, it's because it's an inflated number that counts each bit and nut as a separate piece.
A more honest description of the contents of this box would count about 15 products. Some of the most important ones are the screwdrivers, regular and precision, driver bits, three pliers, two sets of wrenches, the ratchet and socket set, as well as a hammer with a rubberized handle. There's a lot more, but if you're interested, you're better off taking a look at the product page on Harbor Freight's website.
This toolset might not be especially high quality, but it's cheap, well-reviewed, and affordable, like most Pittsburgh tools. As a Harbor Freight brand, the Pittsburgh is covered by the store's hand tools warranty, meaning your tool will be replaced if it fails to perform its job correctly — i.e. if it breaks.
Quinn Electronics Repair Kit, 87 Pieces
The 87 Pieces Electronics Repair Kit by Quinn is another one of Harbor Freight's limited lifetime warranty tool sets, even though it's not an assorted array of general use tools. Instead, it's closer to Tekton's tech rescue kit. Being a specialized product, Quinn's kit comes with almost everything you need to perform repairs on small electronics. The only exception, common with this kind of tool sets, is the lack of a miniature soldering iron. Those aren't especially expensive, but learning to use a soldering iron takes a little longer than a screwdriver. Plus, power tools of any kind are usually absent from those kits.
Don't let the number put you off — this 87-piece fits neatly in its holster, even if the soft case is so thick it might not fit in your pocket. So what are those 87 pieces? Most of them — 64, to be exact — are precision driver bits for the multibit screwdriver; probably too many, but it's not like taking a dozen bits out would have made this box much cheaper than $37.99. There are also a lot of small pry tools for opening electronic devices of multiple sizes, tiny tweezers for those tiny screws, a high-strength suction cup to grab onto perfectly flat surfaces, and an antistatic wristband.
That last one is especially important. Not having one of those is a common mistake you can make when upgrading your computer, so it's good Quinn included one here.
Craftsman Mixed Tool Set, 102 Pieces
The Craftsman 102-Piece Tool Kit for Home and Car might be aimed at mechanics, but it's so massive that everyone is bound to find what they need here. The star of the show is clearly the double drive socket set, featuring 20 1/4-inch and 20 3/8-inch pieces. Of course, the set includes two drive ratchets, one compatible with 1/4-inch bits and one for the 3/8-inch ones. The 3/8-inch set includes an extension bar, too, but not the 1/4-inch one.
If those three tools and 40 sockets are the main attraction, then what about the other 59 items? Some of those are legitimately useful tools, like three different kinds of pliers, an adjustable wrench, and a big 16-ounce hammer. The kit includes a few more tools, including a 12-foot-long tape measure, and a few screwdrivers, but that's not what brings the tool count to 102 pieces. Those would be the 33 specialty screwdriver bits and the 16 hex keys. You might need those as well eventually, but hex keys and bits are tools you might want to invest in.
What justifies the price of $109.00 are the full sets of metric and SAE sockets and the two ratchets. Craftsman sockets are well-liked by their users and received positive coverage from some specialized websites, and we at SlashGear have ranked them over some major socket set brands for budget options. Craftsman's lifetime warranty has had a troubled history, but the website makes it clear that this toolkit is currently fully covered.
Craftsman Mechanics Tool Set/Home Tool Set, 57 Pieces
Another Craftsman tool set, this time a much smaller and cheaper one that is, unlike the name seems to imply, aimed at a wider audience. Of course, the 57 Piece Mechanics Tool Set doesn't add anything worth talking about over the 102-pieces kit, but it's half as expensive at $54.98, and still has all the essentials.
The sockets have certainly taken a hit, going from 40 to just six, and there's just one, 1/4-inch ratchet instead of two. Just looking at the number, it's obvious that something had to give — one plier instead of three, two screwdrivers instead of four, and about half the bits for the multibit driver. Meanwhile, the 16 hex keys, large hammer, cutter, and tape measure are still here.
So, why should anyone go with this set instead of the larger Craftsman one, or indeed any larger set? For one, there's the price, but that depends entirely on you. There's a tool set for every budget for a reason. Another advantage of a smaller set is the size. At just 15.3x9.9 inches, this is an ideal solution for those looking for a portable set. This tool set, too, comes with Craftsman's full lifetime warranty.
Apollo Household Tools Set with Electric Screwdriver, 135 Pieces
If you're looking for a small set for performing occasional repairs around the house but you don't want to give up the lifetime warranty that comes with the larger, more expensive sets, the Apollo Household Tools Set with Electric Screwdriver might be just what you need. Sure, the 135 pieces don't exactly scream portable toolset, but as you should know by now, this number doesn't necessarily correlate to the amount of what anyone would call a tool.
Are screwdriver bits a tool? Probably not, and the same goes for the 100-piece wall hanging kit assortment. Calling this a tool already feels like padding, counting it as 100 tools edges uncomfortably towards lying. However, that's not reason enough to dismiss the Apollo kit.
This is one of very few toolsets to come with an electric screwdriver, and it even has an adjustable angle on the head. It's powered by a 3.6-volt lithium-ion battery with no specific commitments made to power or autonomy, so it's probably not the best in its line, but at least it's there. That's more than you can say for most sets on this list. Plus, if you only have one electric screwdriver, you might as well have one that can fit in some odd spots.
The rest of the kit is a standard affair — a multi-bit screwdriver, a hammer, some scissors, a tape measure — the putty knife looks a little out of place, but it's a welcome addition. The whole toolkit comes in a small box with a handle and every hand tool save for the electric driver comes with a lifetime warranty.
How we selected those tools
We selected those tools based on their rating on multiple stores and their general popularity online. We gave more space to general use toolkits over specialized ones, and favored well-known brands over lesser-known ones. We did, of course, exclude all those tool sets that weren't under a lifetime warranty. Some of those tool sets are only covered in part by a lifetime warranty. In all those cases we made those limitations clear in the toolkit's entry.