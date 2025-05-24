10 Top-Rated Tool Sets With A Lifetime Warranty

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're on the market for a home toolset with everything you need for small home repairs, or you need a specialized toolkit for your garage, you probably want that purchase to last. The best way to do that, by a large margin, is to only buy tools and toolkits that are covered by a lifetime warranty. That's true for the more expensive sets that come with 40 drive sockets or power tools of any kind, but it's a good rule to follow for those that include just a hammer and some screwdrivers. Either way, making sure you don't have to buy a product again in the future starts with getting a nice, long warranty now.

Advertisement

While it's easy to find a good warranty for hand tools – Milwaukee, for instance, offers a lifetime warranty for every hand tool – tool kits are often not so lucky. Power tools are almost never covered by those generous warranties, and that includes those packaged with a tool set, including some of the ones on this list.

Then there's the issue of actually using the warranty. Just because a tool is covered doesn't mean you get to replace it with a new one. Many toolmakers require proof of purchase or ask that the original buyer replaces it. Even if they didn't, how hassle-free replacing a tool will be depends on many things besides the warranty and the tool, up to the individual workers processing your request.

Advertisement