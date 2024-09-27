10 Harbor Freight Hand Tools Every DIYer Will Wish They Had Sooner

The bench vise is a versatile tool that elevates everything a woodworker, home welder, machinist, or hobby DIYer can accomplish. No matter what kinds of projects you plan on tackling around the home or in your garage setup, a bench vise is one of the first things you should invest in — seriously! The vise might not seem like an essential piece of equipment; it can't screw or hammer a fastener into place, and it doesn't have the ability to move around the workspace with you. This leads some 'early career' DIYers to discount the value of a tool that doesn't feel very tool-like on the surface.

However, a bench vise provides a crucial extra set of hands. When grinding a metal piece or even replacing the grip on a golf club, the immobility that a vise brings to the table is irreplaceable. Vises come in a range of sizes and styles, though, so it can be difficult to find one that suits your particular needs. Harbor Freight offers a well-rounded choice in the Central Machinery 5-1/2-Inch Reversible Bench Vise. Retailing for $130, the Central Machinery vise is large enough to capture work measuring up to 7-3/4 inches in the reversed position. The jaws provide nearly 5,000 pounds of clamping force, and the vise's body swivels on a 360-degree axis for full rotation around the corner of your workbench — for lengthways grabbing or short sided piece holding to keep the jaws out of your way. The vise includes an anvil, too, allowing for routine striking operation when necessary.

