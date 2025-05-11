5 Tool Kits Under $100 That Are Actually Worth Buying (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter how well you take care of your living space, it's more or less a given that something is going to break or malfunction at some point. Ideally, it'll only be something small like a loose screw somewhere, rather than a major appliance failure. In either case, though, it would naturally be to your benefit to have some tools stashed somewhere to handle it, or at the very least, provide a bit of mechanical first aid until a professional can get out to fix it.
You've probably accumulated a few miscellaneous tools over the years, creating an improvised home tool kit of your own. While there's nothing wrong with this, it might be to your benefit to purchase a fresh, completed tool kit that you know will have everything you could possibly need in most situations. Of course, professional-grade tool kits from major brands like Milwaukee can be prohibitively expensive, but thankfully, they're not the only game in town. There are plenty of cheaper, entry-level tool kits available for purchase on Amazon that'll set you back less than $100, each backed by recommendations from users like you.
For more information on how we selected these tool kits, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
Go back to basics with the Amazon Basics tool kit
Amazon offers a myriad of different simple products through its Amazon Basics brand, from travel luggage to throw pillows. Naturally, tool kits are no exception from the brand's gigantic reach, but despite technically being a generic brand, Amazon's offerings in this department are surprisingly reliable. You can get a good idea of this from the Amazon Basics 65-piece household tool kit, available, obviously, on Amazon for $42.99.
This kit is billed as a general household home repair mechanic's hand tool set. Of its 65 pieces, you have all the usual standbys of a traditional tool kit, including wrenches, a bit holder with various bits and sockets, screwdrivers, ratchets, and even four kinds of pliers. All of these tools and components are made of heat-treated, corrosion-resistant steel alloy and come with ergonomic non-slip plastic handles. It all comes in a blow-molded carrying case with locking plastic clips.
The Amazon Basics tool kit has a 4.6 out of 5 Amazon user score. Users admit that these definitely aren't professional-grade tools, with some critical reviews saying that strenuous work resulted in breakage. That said, most agree that the selection and value are great for standard home care and DIY. One user specifically uses it as an emergency on-the-go kit to keep in their car.
The Prostormer tool kit has an impressive variety
The tricky thing about getting a tool kit together is that you never know what exactly you're going to need right up until the moment you need it. The best way to handle this is to have a tool kit with a wide variety of different tools and implements. Even if you never use some of them, it's always nice to have them on hand. For a good mix of variety and affordability, try the Prostormer tool kit, available on Amazon for $79.97.
This kit boasts an impressive 259-piece setup, great to address just about any random grievance that can arise in the home. In addition to the usual suspects like wrenches and screwdrivers, this kit also includes some more specialized implements like a hacksaw, PVC insulating tape, a wire stripper, and a torpedo level. All of these tools are made of high-quality steel with a heat-treated chrome finish, while the handles are made of thermoplastic rubber for an extra-comfortable grip.
The Prostormer tool kit has an Amazon user rating of 4.7 out of 5. One user called the kit versatile and affordable, great for general home repair, though they did feel some of the tools were a little bit too small. Most users are generally very happy with the quality of the included tools, though some users wish the included case held the tools a bit more firmly.
The Cartman tool kit is nice and simple
As nice as it would be to have a toolkit that's ready for every conceivable situation, sometimes, less is more. Rather than a whole bunch of tools you might not get to use, it might be better for your particular situation to have a small handful of tools you know you'll use regularly. In that case, try the Cartman tool kit, available on Amazon for $24.99.
This tool kit may be light on price and size, but it's still got what you need. Included in its 39-piece setup is a nifty bit-swapping screwdriver, a sturdy hammer, a tape measure, pliers, a box cutter, and more. It's all heat-treated and chrome-plated to stand the test of time, and it packs neatly into the compact plastic carrying case. If you're strapped for storage space, this kit is small enough to stash just about anywhere.
The Cartman tool kit has garnered a 4.7 out of 5 from Amazon shoppers, as well as an Amazon's Choice overall pick badge. Several users say it's a great housewarming present, as its particular tool composition is great for assembling furniture and decorations. The only consistent complaint is that the cutting tools, like the box cutter and scissors, are a little flimsy.
The Dekopro tool kit is ready for the home or garage
It's nice to have a tool kit that can effectively serve inside your home, but it'd be even nicer to have one that works in the garage or workshop as well. It's one thing to have tools for the occasional household repair, but it'd also be to your benefit to have a few more specialized implements for more detailed repair jobs, just in case. For a kit with a little more function, try the Dekopro tool kit, available on Amazon for $79.99.
This 158-piece hand tool set is rough and ready for both the home and the garage, including all the standard implements you'd need for a basic repair or assembly. This includes a quick-release ratchet, a rip-claw hammer, multiple sizes of wrenches and screwdrivers, an adjustable wrench, and a wide array of bits and drive sockets for all your fastening and loosening needs. The tools have the steel and chrome composition you'd expect, while the carrying case has a dirt-resistant exterior for that extra bit of longevity.
Amazon shoppers have given the Dekopro tool kit a 4.7 out of 5 rating, with several calling it a great starter set for a beginner homeowner or handyperson. Some users do have complaints specifically about the ratchet, calling it fragile or flimsy.
The Apollo tool kit has a little something extra
If you wanted to get a high-quality, name-brand tool kit full of the latest electronic hand tools, you're definitely going to pay more than $100 for it. If you don't mind keeping your expectations a bit leveled, though, you can still get that extra bit of functionality in a cheaper tool kit. Take, for example, the Apollo tool kit, available on Amazon for $69.69.
This 135-piece kit includes a strong array of useful tools, such as a hammer, pliers, a magnetic level, a utility knife, an adjustable wrench, and even a putty knife. The real star of the show, though, is the included 3.6-volt cordless electric screwdriver, plus a charger. This tool can be adjusted to two operating positions, has a built-in power meter and LED work light, and spins in both forward and reverse. Just slot in one of the included bits and go to town.
The Apollo tool kit has an Amazon user rating of 4.7 out of 5. One user said it's perfect for most kinds of small household emergencies, with other users offering similar sentiments towards the construction and efficacy of the kit's tools. Some users have expressed concerns about battery failure in the electric screwdriver, but reception is otherwise very positive.
Count on customers to know what works
Anyone can dump a few random implements in a box and call it a toolkit. Getting real value out of a tool kit is all about getting a good variety of tools and knowing those tools will last. The best way to know that ahead of time is to consult the opinions of those who have used them.
That's why, to select the preceding tool kits, we stuck to products available for sale on Amazon at $100 or less with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars. Additionally, to ensure proper score weighting, we also stuck to products with scores based on at least 3,000 user reviews.