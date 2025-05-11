5 Tool Kits Under $100 That Are Actually Worth Buying (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how well you take care of your living space, it's more or less a given that something is going to break or malfunction at some point. Ideally, it'll only be something small like a loose screw somewhere, rather than a major appliance failure. In either case, though, it would naturally be to your benefit to have some tools stashed somewhere to handle it, or at the very least, provide a bit of mechanical first aid until a professional can get out to fix it.

Advertisement

You've probably accumulated a few miscellaneous tools over the years, creating an improvised home tool kit of your own. While there's nothing wrong with this, it might be to your benefit to purchase a fresh, completed tool kit that you know will have everything you could possibly need in most situations. Of course, professional-grade tool kits from major brands like Milwaukee can be prohibitively expensive, but thankfully, they're not the only game in town. There are plenty of cheaper, entry-level tool kits available for purchase on Amazon that'll set you back less than $100, each backed by recommendations from users like you.

For more information on how we selected these tool kits, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.

Advertisement