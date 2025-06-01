10 Awesome USB Gadgets Designed For PC Gamers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What's the most important component in a computer? It's a toss-up between CPUs, graphics cards, hard drives/solid-state drives, and RAM. But what's the most useful computer component? The answer is probably the USB port.
Universal Serial Bus ports (USB ports for short) allow for the transmission of data and power between connected devices. This universal functionality (hence its name) allows for virtually limitless uses and potential. For instance, modern game controllers come with USB cables that let you recharge them by plugging them into consoles, but you can also use these cables to play PC games with these controllers since they also work as wired connections. There are countless USB gadgets every PC user should know about, and some of them are designed with PC gamers in mind. They can help people fit more titles onto their hard drives, play on the go for longer, streamline certain processes, and experience game soundscapes like never before. Some even let owners plug in more USB devices than they thought possible.
If you consider yourself a PC gamer, you owe it to yourself to own or at least check out these USB gadgets. You might even find something worth buying.
Portable SSD/HDD
Every year, video game file sizes creep up a few notches. While many computers ship with anywhere between 512 GB and 1 TB of space, that's no longer enough for dedicated gamers who install a lot of games — or a few live service titles. While many PC owners prefer to expand their available space by installing additional drives, less-intrusive options are available.
Plenty of companies sell external hard drives (HDDs) and fast portable solid-state drives (SSDs), and they all can connect to PCs via USB. Depending on capacity, these drives can store large game libraries or video captures for sharing online. Admittedly, pound for pound, internal hard drives are faster and last longer but are also costlier and harder to install. External ones are more plug-and-play and often better looking.
When it comes to HDDs and SSDs, four major names dominate the space: Samsung, Western Digital, Seagate, and Corsair. Each company offers both external and internal drives at varying price points, with distinct features for different user needs. For instance, Western Digital offers drives that start at 500GB, such as the My Passport SSD, and models like the WD Black come in rugged cases that can take a beating. Seagate also starts around the 500GB mark, but many of its gaming-focused models, including the FireCuda, begin at 1TB and feature lighting effects. The company even offers special edition drives themed after popular titles, because why stop at playing games when you can also own their merch?
8BitDo controller
No matter what you hear, playing a video game with a mouse and keyboard isn't superior to playing with a controller; it's all apples and oranges and depends on the game and the gamer. While most modern controllers compatible with PCs are wireless, some companies sell equally reliable wired versions.
Whenever you read a list of "the best controllers compatible with PC," you'll see some usual suspects such as Razer and the Xbox Series controllers, but 8BitDo controllers often sneak onto these lists as well. For those who haven't heard of the company, 8BitDo sells simple but dependable controllers, often at budget prices. Despite their minimalist aesthetics, these devices can compete with most first-party controllers thanks to their robust and precise thumbsticks and semi-universal compatibility. Every 8BitDo device, whether built for the Xbox or the Switch, works on PC.
While some of the more popular 8BitDo models utilize Bluetooth, many run on USB technology. These can include straight-up wired models or controllers that communicate with gaming platforms through USB dongles, such as the Ultimate 2.4 Ghz Wireless Controller. Plus, while most 8BitDo controllers resemble modern first-party alternatives, devices like the Sn30 Pro mimic older console layouts, which is perfect for PC gamers who enjoy retro titles such as "Chrono Trigger" and classic "Castlevania" collections. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the Wireless Arcade Stick, an arcade-styled fight pads for people who love to play "Street Fighter" and "Mortal Kombat" on PC.
Power bank
If you own a cell phone, you probably also own a power bank to keep it topped up when you're on the go without access to an outlet. Depending on the amount of power it can store, a power bank can keep a cell phone fully charged for days. Or you can use that energy to play games longer.
While power banks have neither the juice nor the components needed to run a desktop computer, gaming or otherwise, they can provide mobile gaming platforms with extra hours of play. This includes the Nintendo Switch and even gaming laptops. However, since these portable batteries use USB cables to charge, you have to make sure they're plugged in the right way. Otherwise, you might end up charging your power bank with your gaming laptop and not the other way around. Usually, if you connect the USB-C end into the computer and the USB-A end into the power bank, you've got it connected the right way — but always check the port labels to be sure.
Because laptops take up a ton of energy, not every power bank is suited for or even compatible with laptops. You need one with an output of 16V-20V and a capacity in the tens of thousands of milliamp hours range. The Anker 737 Power Bank is specifically designed for charging laptops and is a safe bet. While power outlets provide more electricity, sometimes you just can't find one when you need it.
Speakers and headsets
Audio is an important part of almost every video game. Soundtracks and soundscapes help set the mood, and being able to communicate with allies and hear opponents is crucial in many multiplayer titles. Bluetooth speakers and headsets are invaluable since you can place them almost anywhere in a room, but you shouldn't sleep on wired variants.
Let's start with gaming headsets since they're the go-to solution for all your game audio needs. While you can purchase high-end models, you don't need to drop hundreds of dollars to get surround sound that blocks out the noise of fans ramping up to keep computer components cool. Many gamers swear by headsets such as Steelseries' Arctis Nova Pro and the HyperX Cloud Alpha thanks to their sound clarity, noise-canceling technology, and built-in microphones. To be fair, these are some of the best gaming headset brands available, and the wired models are cheaper than their wireless counterparts.
While many PC gamers rely on headsets, speakers can provide richer soundscapes for even more immersive sound, and while Bluetooth speakers are popular, wired ones provide superior quality and less lag. Headsets may have microphones that are crucial for collaborating in multiplayer titles, but speakers can more efficiently sell the soundscapes of games. We can highly recommend models such as the Creative Pebble Pro and Edifier G2000, but your setup will ultimately determine the speakers your PC and desk can support.
USB dock/hub
Bluetooth has several advantages over wired connections. You don't have to worry about tangled wires, plus you can link up multiple devices easily. Not all at once, mind you; Bluetooth adapters have limited bandwidth. Wired setups, on the other hand, are limited by USB slots — unless you use a device that adds more.
USB docks and hubs let you route multiple cables through one USB slot. They serve similar purposes but function differently. Generally, the USB hubs connect multiple USB devices, whereas docks convert different inputs like HDMI and microSD into signals a USB can recognize. Either device is crucial in a PC gaming setup, but which one you employ depends on your peripherals. For example, if you have a gaming monitor that only accepts HDMI or want to save game recordings to an SD card, you'll need a dock, not a hub.
Regardless of which device you end up buying, you can find plenty of models sold by a variety of manufacturers. For instance, if you go for hubs, you can find inexpensive options such as the UGREEN USB-C to USB Hub. If you need a USB dock, however, you'll end up spending more money on devices like the Anker 555 USB-C Hub (which, despite its name, is a dock) or the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station. These not only provide more output/input options but also justify their price points with a wide array of slots.
Stream Deck
While many people are satisfied with just playing video games, some go a step further and stream their gameplay live. This form of gaming is much more involved, as players need to not only keep an eye on the game and their chat thread but also monitor and maintain multiple programs. That's where Stream Decks come in.
Before you ask, no, Stream Deck isn't a misspelling of Steam Deck. Stream Deck is designed to help streamers automate processes while in the middle of a live gameplay session or just while they're working in general. You can customize the LCD buttons to activate hotkey macros, adjust settings like screen brightness or audio levels, and activate any program on your computer, including games and recording software. The possibilities aren't just endless; they grow every day thanks to an ever-expanding library of plugins.
In 2017, Elgato released the first Stream Deck, and almost one decade later, the company still leads this specific gamer-centric market. Elgato has released plenty of updated and alternative models, including Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 and the Stream Deck+, which combines the classic version's LCD buttons with auxiliary knobs. Companies like Razer also produce their own Stream Deck alternatives, such as the Stream Controller, which functions just like the Stream Deck but can place even more shortcuts at your fingertips thanks to buttons that swap between macro layouts. While Stream Decks and similar devices are intended for gamers with Twitch channels, anyone can use them.
Cup warmer / USB fridge
Gaming can be thirsty work. Depending on what you play and for how long, you might need a little something to keep you going. Why take a break to grab a drink when you can reach for one kept at the right temperature by your PC?
If you feel tired during a gaming session, most people just stop, but what if you're in the middle of a stream or a long raid? You'll need some tea or coffee to keep going, but if you don't drink it quickly (and risk burning your tongue), it'll get cold. Unless you use a cup warmer. While many models like the Smart USB Coffee Cup Warmer plug into walls, others, such as the 3-inch Diameter Mug Warmer, can plug into your computer via USB and siphon electricity to heat your mug. Just don't touch the heating pad while it's in use, or you'll burn yourself.
On the opposite side of the temperature spectrum, if you're in the middle of a stressful session or match and find yourself parched, you need something to cool down. While you can keep a cup of water filled with ice cubes on your desk, it'll eventually warm up, whereas any canned drink kept in the ThreeH New Mini Red USB Fridge will stay cool, as long as you put it back in after every sip. Like the USB cup warmer, these fridges draw from a computer's electricity, so they aren't ideal for unplugged laptops.
Cooling pad
While gaming desktops are generally more powerful than gaming laptops, laptops are closing the performance gap. However, mobile chipsets and processing units still get hot when under load, and built-in laptop cooling solutions often lag behind desktop coolers. But that's why laptops can utilize external USB-powered cooling devices.
Many people who own gaming laptops use them with cooling pads, which are thick, angled mats you can place under them. Not only do these pads provide a boundary between the computer and your legs, protecting them when the PC heats up, but cooling pads also provide better airflow. Many also have built-in fans that, when plugged into a computer via USB, blast air onto the bellies of laptops. This feature augments a laptop's built-in fans and helps keep components cool, and they need all the help they can get because their very design makes them heat up more than desktops during gaming sessions.
If you own a laptop and want a cooling pad to prevent your computer from overheating, there's no shortage of options. Cooler Master, a company that specializes in PC cooling solutions such as air and liquid cooling systems, sells laptop cooling pads like the NotePal X-Slim Ultra-Slim Laptop Cooling Pad. Razer also sells a high-end cooling pad, which while expensive, is also big enough to serve as a USB hub. Two awesome USB gadgets designed for gamers for the price of one!
Rechargeable air duster
One of the most important aspects of computer maintenance is dusting. The more dust that clogs the fans, the harder it is for the computer to stay cool, especially during graphics-heavy gaming. Canned air is the go-to solution, but why clog landfills with empty cans when you can use electric air dusters that plug into your computer?
Rechargeable air dusters function just like canned air but with the advantage of not running out. As the name suggests, you can plug them in, charge them up, and get rid of dust clogging your computer. As long as the battery and motor hold out, these gadgets can be reused to keep your PC cool during long gaming sessions. While many rely on wall outlets, USB-powered options like the Yomile 2-in-1 are also available.
Your USB-powered computer cleaning options don't end with just rechargeable dusters. While cooling fans are veritable dust magnets since they're always drawing in air and particulates to keep the computer cool, dust can congregate just about anywhere. For this reason, numerous companies manufacture blowers and vacuums designed to keep keyboards and desks nice and tidy. Some of these gizmos can also receive power through a USB cable. Items such as Westminster Inc's World's Smallest Blower are functional but are designed more as a joke than anything else, whereas the Ryobi USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit can suck up any crumbs and dust particles marring your gaming setup. These devices also work well on game controllers.
Lights
Proper lighting is essential for every PC setup, gaming or otherwise. You need to see what you're doing on your computer and in your workspace, especially when working or playing late at night. While many people opt for desk lamps, USB-powered lights offer a compact alternative to wall sockets.
One of the most important reasons to use a USB light is to make sure your computer screen is properly lit. Yes, monitors are already backlit, but depending on the time of day, that light might not be ideal. Looking at a computer screen at night with glare or the wrong color can cause nighttime eye strain. USB lights like the Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp and BenQ ScreenBar Halo LED Monitor Light provide ambient lighting that eases nighttime use without hurting your eyes.
Proper lighting for a gaming setup doesn't end with just a USB desk lamp. If you stream games, you also probably use a camera to record your live reactions. Some cameras come with built-in lights to illuminate your face, but if you don't own one — or own a camera that lacks good lighting — you can always buy a separate video light. We suggest products like the Ring Light Video Conference Lighting Kit, as it fits monitors of most sizes. It doesn't matter if you're playing on a desktop or a laptop; they all can use and benefit from a USB conference light.