10 Awesome USB Gadgets Designed For PC Gamers

What's the most important component in a computer? It's a toss-up between CPUs, graphics cards, hard drives/solid-state drives, and RAM. But what's the most useful computer component? The answer is probably the USB port.

Universal Serial Bus ports (USB ports for short) allow for the transmission of data and power between connected devices. This universal functionality (hence its name) allows for virtually limitless uses and potential. For instance, modern game controllers come with USB cables that let you recharge them by plugging them into consoles, but you can also use these cables to play PC games with these controllers since they also work as wired connections. There are countless USB gadgets every PC user should know about, and some of them are designed with PC gamers in mind. They can help people fit more titles onto their hard drives, play on the go for longer, streamline certain processes, and experience game soundscapes like never before. Some even let owners plug in more USB devices than they thought possible.

If you consider yourself a PC gamer, you owe it to yourself to own or at least check out these USB gadgets. You might even find something worth buying.