Razer's Newest Gamer Gadget Is Like A Supercharged Stream Deck

Streaming consoles are useful for streamers who want to keep a variety of assignable buttons and controls at their side while busy playing a game or doing some other activity that would make it difficult to jump back and forth between software windows. The Elgato Stream Deck has been a staple for streamers for this reason, and it's generally the golden standard to which similar streaming devices are compared. However, there have been other useful devices over the years such as the RODECaster Pro II, which is more like an audio mixer but specifically geared to those running podcasts and stream-quality audio mixes.

Now, it looks like Razer is bringing in a totally new streaming console that mixes the customizable controls of the Elgato Stream Deck with some of the sensibilities of the RODECaster Pro and its successor, at least insofar as giving you the option to just buy one device that is easy to customize and still does a competent job of mixing audio. Though it might still be worth checking out the RODECaster (or the Razer Audio Mixer) if you're looking for even more control over your audio mix.

The Razer Stream Controller combines 12 haptic keys, six volume control knobs on both sides, and eight configurable buttons on the bottom of the console in a rallied effort with Loupedeck Software. The latter is developed by the creator of the Loupedeck lightroom control console, and it provides a wide array of plugins and icon packs to streamers looking to personalize a single, all-in-one device from the comfort of their Windows 10 PC or macOS X 10.14-compatible Mac.