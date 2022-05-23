RODECaster Pro II Is A Twitch Streamer's New Secret Weapon

Twitch streamers, DJs, and even music producers (and composers) can get a lot of use out of a great mixing board. Unlike DJ controller boards like the Traktor Kontrol S8, there are some multi-channel boards that are better attuned to live podcasts and streams, and it sounds like the RODECaster Pro II could be the next big hardware upgrade for streamers and podcasters. At first glance, the RODECaster Pro II looks quite a bit like the previous model, which was initially released in December 2018. The latter has already become the favorite of podcasters, at least according to Podcast Insights. However, the Pro II features a number of unique improvements over the first model, and it does seem more geared toward ease of use rather than a reinvention of the wheel.

RODE

The most notable of improvements sit on the top of the board, where you can now visibly see the addition of an onboard GUI for the RODECaster Pro II's effects system. Everything looks much cleaner and snappier than before, especially now that the knobs and mixing board are adorned with colorful LED lights, which could help illuminate the board if you choose to stream in a dark room. As with the original model, you can load up to 64 sounds across eight sound banks and play them off of the included SMART Pads on the right side of the console, but it looks like these are even easier to navigate than before. To that end, RODE has visibly included two buttons underneath the pads to help you shuffle through your sound banks.