12 Ways To Maintain Your New Laptop And Extend Its Performance

There was a time when people replaced their phones once a year, but that era has come to a close. Depending on whom you ask, the smartphone replacement cycle now sits at an average of about 2.5 years (according to Statista), although a surprising number of people we polled said they still upgrade every year. Regardless, we replace our phones frequently, even when looking at the higher global estimates of 3.6 or 3.7 years. The same isn't usually said for laptops; Statista puts their average replacement cycle at 4.6 years or more. When people buy a laptop, they tend to keep it for as long as they can get away with. We all know that one guy with a decade-old machine that's fighting for its life just to stay on. So how can you make a new laptop live a long, healthy life?

In this list, we'll focus on ways to preserve the lifespan of both Windows and Mac devices, considering physical components as well as software. The aim isn't just to squeeze as many years out of a laptop as possible, no matter the cost; we're looking to make sure your laptop stays fully functional, fast, and capable, even as system and resource requirements increase. Here are 12 things you can try.