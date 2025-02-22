12 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your New Windows Laptop

It's unlikely most people spend much time — if any — on the lock screen. It's just a barrier between ne'er-do-wells and your computer. Despite this, Microsoft seems to think everyone wants stock prices and ads right then and there — and rather than ask for permission, they make you opt out. So let's opt out.

Open the Settings app, then go to Personalization > Lock Screen. Scroll down until you see the "Lock screen status" option and click on the drop-down menu. We'd recommend changing it to "None," but if you'd like, you could add a widget that you actually use like Mail or the Calendar apps. Keep in mind this will require you to use Microsoft's apps, not your own preferred third-party mail or calendar client.

While you're here, go ahead and remove the checkmark from "Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more on your lock screen." This is when, for example, you might see a little internet icon with the words "Stay connected to friends and loved ones," or a random fact about the Windows Spotlight image currently displayed on your lock screen. You can change that Windows Spotlight to be a set, static one, if you like, from Settings > Personalization > Background. With all this done, your lock screen will immediately be more minimalist, streamlined, and clean. And who knows, you may save a pinch of battery by keeping that stuff from running in the background.

