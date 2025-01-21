5 Ways To Make Windows 11 Look Like Windows 10

Windows 11 has brought about a wide range of improvements over its predecessor — from the personalized Widgets to the convenient Snap Layouts to the updated look of most of its system apps. Despite the new features, some people actually aren't fans of the latest OS. One of the things people hate about Windows 11 is the complete redesign of the interface. The Start menu, taskbar, and context menus have been overhauled to look simpler, more modern, and generally less box-looking. However, users actually prefer Windows 10's flat and sleek style.

Unfortunately, with Microsoft officially ending support for Windows 10 in October 2025, you can't simply go back to the previous OS without compromising on software compatibility and your security. You'd want to stick to Windows 11 if you're after long-term support. Instead of installing Windows 10 outright, you can just turn your Windows 11 machine into a Windows 10 look-alike with these methods.