Want To Change The Taskbar Location In Windows 11? Here's How To Move It

Most of the time, you don't care about your taskbar's position in Windows 11. However, there are instances when you might prefer to have it in a different location on your screen. Perhaps you want more vertical space to write long codes or read multi-page PDFs. Or maybe you're using an ultrawide monitor, making your bottom taskbar look awkwardly longer than necessary. Or perhaps you just want the taskbar on the left or top for aesthetic purposes.

Unfortunately, changing the taskbar location in Windows 11 isn't the easiest task. While Windows 10 comes with a native feature that allows you to move your taskbar just from the Settings, the more recent Windows version lacks the same functionality. This may be one of the reasons you don't want to upgrade to Windows 11. There are, however, workarounds you can use to modify where your taskbar sits on your screen. We'll walk you to three simple methods, all of which we personally tested on the most recent Windows 11 23H2 release.