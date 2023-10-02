How To Change The Color Of The Taskbar In Windows 11

The taskbar on your Windows PC is an integral part of the operating system. It houses the Start menu, your favorite apps, the date and time, and the notification area. Microsoft lets you customize various aspects of the taskbar to suit your preferences. For example, you can pin an app to the taskbar for easy access from your desktop. You can change the alignment of the taskbar buttons too, moving them to the side instead of the default center placement.

Icons in the taskbar can be rearranged by dragging or dropping them in the order you want, while system tray icons can be hidden unless they need your attention. You can also modify how Search appears on the taskbar, and hide or display items like widgets, task view, and chat. The taskbar can even be hidden until you hover your mouse over the bottom edge of the screen, if you prefer an unobstructed desktop view.

The color of the taskbar is another aspect that can be modified. While your taskbar color may change if you apply a new theme, you can personalize it to be any color you like.