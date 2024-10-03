How To Disable Or Remove Widgets From Your Windows 11 PC

Widgets in Windows 11 are designed to provide quick access to information such as news, weather, calendar events, and third-party apps like Spotify directly from your desktop. You can even access some of these widgets from the lock screen, adding convenience to your daily activities. However, not everyone finds widgets useful. For some users, Windows 11 widgets can be a distraction at best, or at worst, a resource hog, consuming valuable system processing power that could be better utilized elsewhere. If you find yourself in this group, the good news is that you can disable or completely remove widgets from your Windows 11 PC.

Whether you just want to hide widgets from your Windows 11 desktop and lock screen, or remove the feature altogether, the process is quick and straightforward. By default, Windows 11 displays a widget button on the taskbar, allowing you to access the panel with a single click. However, it's easy to remove the button if it's ruining your Windows 11 experience. To do this, right-click anywhere on an empty spot on the taskbar and select "Taskbar settings." In the Settings window, expand "Taskbar items" and turn off the "Widgets" toggle. Once you do, the widgets button should disappear from the taskbar.