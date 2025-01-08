7 Microsoft Apps To Avoid, And Alternatives You Should Try Instead

During the antitrust proceedings that dogged Microsoft at the turn of the 21st century, the company was referred to as "the 800-pound gorilla" in the tech industry. The Redmond software giant was seen as a massively powerful entity that threw its weight around aggressively, often leveraging its dominant market position to destroy upstart competitors. This came to a head when Netscape, an early Internet browser that had been gaining popularity, was crushed by Internet Explorer. Microsoft didn't have to make a more compelling product. Instead, it bundled Internet Explorer with Windows and made it more difficult to use browsers like Netscape.

To this day, Microsoft has developed a reputation for making apps that might not be the best, but are nonetheless ubiquitous because of how hard the company works to make them the default. If your office uses Teams because it was offered as part of an enterprise bundle, or if a portion of your middle school computer literacy course was focused on how to use Word and Excel, you know exactly what I'm talking about. But there are plenty of alternatives out there to the worst Microsoft apps, and here are just a few.

I've had to use a lot of Microsoft apps over the years, and while there are some I do enjoy, I've developed an allergy to others. I've also tested plenty of replacements for the most aggravating Microsoft apps, and have found plenty that make my life easier. So, based on how much of my hair I pulled out while using them, here are seven Microsoft apps I think you should avoid, along with alternatives for each.

