How To Remove A Microsoft Account From Windows 11

Despite Apple's popularity, Windows remains the most popular operating system for desktop PCs, with a market share of over 70%, according to most estimates. There is also an abundance of lightweight Windows laptops in the market that rival the MacBook Air. This is largely thanks to the platform being available for installation on a wide range of devices, including custom-built PCs, laptops, 2-in-1 convertibles, and everything in between. Sure, there are advantages to using a Windows computer as your daily driver, but the operating system doesn't come without its quirks.

For starters, Microsoft leans heavily into the user signing into a cloud account and having various services like OneDrive run in the background. While this serves its benefit of performing automatic and regular backups so you don't lose important files or system settings, associating your user account on Windows with a Microsoft account might not interest everyone.

Though it is possible to upgrade to Windows 11 without a Microsoft account, the process isn't exactly elegant — and most of us may have given in to the tech giant's persistence during setup. Fortunately, there is a way to remove your Microsoft account from your Windows PC without completely factory resetting it and losing any of your data. That said, you do have to jump through a few hoops to achieve this.

