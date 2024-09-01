How To Create A New User On Windows 11

If you use a Windows 11 device in a multi-user environment, for example, in a large family, or in a small office setup with multiple workers, there's always a risk to your privacy. Other users can access your personal information and files, such as search history or your documents. However, this problem can be avoided by creating a separate profile for every user. That way, you can customize Windows 11 according to your preference and secure your personal data by adding a password to your profile.

Advertisement

Depending on the type of account you want, there are several ways to create a new user on Windows 11. You can create a new user with a Microsoft account, a local account, or a family account. The Microsoft account profile is created when the user wants to sync settings across devices or access Microsoft services like Xbox One, Office 365, OneDrive, and more. The local account is best for users who want privacy but don't need synchronization. The family account is used to add a child user and apply parental controls.

Creating a new user in Windows 11 is easy and can be done within a few steps. Remember, you need to have administrative rights on your current account to create a new one.