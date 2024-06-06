What Is The Microsoft Authenticator App, And Do You Need It?

In this digital age where most of our identities are linked to online services and social media platforms, the matter of security has gotten increasingly more important. This is why most services that deal with sensitive user information require a few extra steps before you can log into your account. This process of verifying your identity using more than just one means of authentication is called two-step, or multi-factor, authentication.

Usually, a two-factor authentication system generates a time-sensitive code that you need to then use on the website or service you're trying to sign into. This is after you already login using your username and password. This added security prevents other people from accessing your accounts even if they get ahold of your credentials, which is why you should always enable two-factor authentication.

Setting up 2FA or MFA typically requires the use of an additional service. While it's easy to protect your accounts with your iPhone's two-factor authentication, there's a good selection of third-party apps that offer similar functionality and work across platforms. Microsoft Authenticator is one such tool that comes in clutch to safeguard your various accounts, though it isn't currently necessary for Microsoft accounts.