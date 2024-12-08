8 Useful Gadgets And Tools For Keeping Your Electronics Clean And Sanitized

Unless we keep our electronics hermetically sealed while in use or stored away — which would be a fire hazard in most cases — they're inevitably going to get dirty and start to gather germs. Whether it's cleaning laptop keyboards or disinfecting smartphones, it all becomes a necessity at some point.

The problem is that electronics are, by their very nature, somewhat delicate and sensitive to things like moisture, certain chemicals, and abrasive materials. So while it's generally not all that difficult to clean them, you want to be sure to use the right kind of cleaning materials. Fortunately there are a lot of them out there, with some everyday items able to pull double-duty and some items made specifically for cleaning these kinds of devices.

Before getting started, it's extremely important to note that your electronics need to be turned off and unplugged before making any attempt to clean them. Also, make sure not to plug them back in or turn them back on if they're still wet from any cleaning solutions you might have used.

