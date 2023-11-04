The Right Way To Clean Your PC's Motherboard (And Why You Should)

If you're a tinkerer who has built your own PCs and/or repaired/upgraded PCs yourself, then you know that the computer's insides have various ways of getting pretty grimy. Most commonly, dust gets sucked in through the cooling vents and gets all over everything. Just how much dust there is depends on the conditions in the room the PC is running in. If there's no carpeting, it probably won't be that bad, and if there's an air purifier running, then it will probably be even better, but your PC is still probably going to be among the biggest dust magnets in the room, and some of it will get sucked into your PC and onto your motherboard.

That's not all though, depending on what else is going on in that room. Excessive moisture can seep in the same way that it can get in your phone through the USB port and throw off the water detection, causing corrosion, and things like cigarette smoke and vague clouds can also cause similar issues.

So if you take a look inside and realize your motherboard needs some degree of cleaning, how exactly do you do that safely? Read on to find out.