4 Of The Most Powerful GM LS Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

General Motors began using LS V8 engines in its muscle car lineup in 1997 with the introduction of the 5.7-liter LS1, the first of its third-generation small block design. That first iteration, used in the 1997 C5 Corvette, produced 345 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. While the LS1 carried over the standard architecture found in the first-gen small block Chevy engine, it featured improvements to the engine block, cylinder heads, manifolds, and pistons compared to the outgoing Gen-II design. However, it retained the 4.40-inch center spacing between cylinders, a centrally located single camshaft, and the pushrod-activated valve train. The LS design allows it to handle more horsepower than previous GM small block versions.

Since every General Motors LS engine is special, asking which LS engine is the best "is like asking a parent which child they love the most," according to Hot Rod Magazine. LS engine swaps are highly popular, and some custom LS builds can produce up to 3,000 horsepower. Therefore, in an effort to avoid the outcry from fans of particular General Motors LS engines, we'll simply point out some of the most powerful models ranked by their advertised horsepower from GM.