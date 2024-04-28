Who Makes LS3 Crate Engines & How Much Do They Cost?

For all the changes that the auto industry and various major car brands have undergone over the years, the V8 engine has long remained a mainstay. There are plenty of popular cars that still offer a V8 to this very day, and manufacturers continue to innovate on new versions of the classic engine style. However, one of the most popular modern iterations of the V8 is one that has already been around for more than 15 years: the LS3 crate engine.

The LS3 engine has some special qualities that set it apart from the competition in several key regards. It's quite the capable engine, with the basic model boasting 430 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. What's more, it's made up of aluminum, allowing the unit to achieve a solid level of durability while remaining substantially more lightweight than engines that use other materials. These perks, along with various other specs, make the LS3 an oft-sought option for many. It's particularly appealing as a mid-range option for those looking to upgrade an older car with more power without going overboard.

LS3 crate engines are still readily available for purchase today, though they're not necessarily the cheapest units on the market. As such, those interested in buying one may like to learn more about the LS3, including who exactly makes it and what it roughly costs, before grabbing their wallet.