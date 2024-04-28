Who Makes LS3 Crate Engines & How Much Do They Cost?
For all the changes that the auto industry and various major car brands have undergone over the years, the V8 engine has long remained a mainstay. There are plenty of popular cars that still offer a V8 to this very day, and manufacturers continue to innovate on new versions of the classic engine style. However, one of the most popular modern iterations of the V8 is one that has already been around for more than 15 years: the LS3 crate engine.
The LS3 engine has some special qualities that set it apart from the competition in several key regards. It's quite the capable engine, with the basic model boasting 430 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. What's more, it's made up of aluminum, allowing the unit to achieve a solid level of durability while remaining substantially more lightweight than engines that use other materials. These perks, along with various other specs, make the LS3 an oft-sought option for many. It's particularly appealing as a mid-range option for those looking to upgrade an older car with more power without going overboard.
LS3 crate engines are still readily available for purchase today, though they're not necessarily the cheapest units on the market. As such, those interested in buying one may like to learn more about the LS3, including who exactly makes it and what it roughly costs, before grabbing their wallet.
The LS3 crate engine comes from General Motors
As with every generation of the LS engine, the LS3 crate engine is made by General Motors. More specifically, it's frequently associated with the company's Chevrolet brand, and comes standard in several cars, such as the fifth-generation versions of the Camaro SS and the C6 Corvette. It's worth noting that General Motors has production centers in various countries, though a large portion of its small block engines are manufactured in the United States, with a particular concentration at a plant in Flint, Michigan.
Performance dealers such as Gandrud Chevrolet still carry the LS3 as an option for those looking to purchase a new engine. However, it can be quite costly, and it hasn't depreciated that far from its original suggested retail price. As of this article's publishing, the standard 430-hp LS3 6.2L model runs for roughly $9,679.21, a 20% markdown from its suggested retail price of $12,175.11. Other models with their own set of features clock in a decent bit above or below that number. For instance, the extra-powerful LS376/525 hits a loftier sum of $11,289.50, while the LS3 long block variation slots in at a more modest price of $6,195.70.
The power, versatility, and premium build quality of the LS3 make it a solid pick for many looking at upgrading their car's engine. Nonetheless, it demands quite the monetary investment, and it may be worth it for potential consumers to check out some of the other most powerful engines built by General Motors before determining whether the LS3 is right for them.