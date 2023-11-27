10 Of The Most Popular Cars That Still Offer A V8 In 2023

The demise of the traditional naturally aspirated V8 engine is imminent. Major car manufacturers have committed to a future with smaller turbocharged engines, electrification, and hybrids as a means of propulsion for their future vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and meet ever tighter state and federal emissions requirements. However, it is difficult to imagine the automobile industry without V8-powered cars. The engine has been around since 1902 when Léon Levavasseur took out a patent on his powerful, lightweight gasoline-injected V8 engine for use in competition speedboats and early aircraft.

The V8 gained the most notoriety in the 1960s with the birth of the "muscle car" when manufacturers equipped their cars with ever-growing capacities under the mantra of "there's no replacement for displacement." Exotic European car companies followed suit. Ferrari introduced the Dino 308 GT4 in 1973 with the automaker's first mid-engined V8. Numerous V8-equipped models followed, including the Ferrari 308 GTB, 328 GTS, 348 GTB, F355 GTS, F430 Spider, and others.

Electric cars provide several benefits over gas-powered counterparts, such as no harmful CO2 exhaust emissions and exceptional acceleration performance (sub-three-second 0–60 mph times are common). Nevertheless, there is no substitute for the deep gurgling/bubbling sound of an idling muscle car, the thunderous roar from a finely tuned system, the smoky, musty smell of unburned hydrocarbons, and the pull of neck-snapping V8 acceleration. In 2023, many automakers still offer some of their models with a big gasoline-powered V8. These are 10 of the most popular.