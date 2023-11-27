10 Of The Most Popular Cars That Still Offer A V8 In 2023
The demise of the traditional naturally aspirated V8 engine is imminent. Major car manufacturers have committed to a future with smaller turbocharged engines, electrification, and hybrids as a means of propulsion for their future vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and meet ever tighter state and federal emissions requirements. However, it is difficult to imagine the automobile industry without V8-powered cars. The engine has been around since 1902 when Léon Levavasseur took out a patent on his powerful, lightweight gasoline-injected V8 engine for use in competition speedboats and early aircraft.
The V8 gained the most notoriety in the 1960s with the birth of the "muscle car" when manufacturers equipped their cars with ever-growing capacities under the mantra of "there's no replacement for displacement." Exotic European car companies followed suit. Ferrari introduced the Dino 308 GT4 in 1973 with the automaker's first mid-engined V8. Numerous V8-equipped models followed, including the Ferrari 308 GTB, 328 GTS, 348 GTB, F355 GTS, F430 Spider, and others.
Electric cars provide several benefits over gas-powered counterparts, such as no harmful CO2 exhaust emissions and exceptional acceleration performance (sub-three-second 0–60 mph times are common). Nevertheless, there is no substitute for the deep gurgling/bubbling sound of an idling muscle car, the thunderous roar from a finely tuned system, the smoky, musty smell of unburned hydrocarbons, and the pull of neck-snapping V8 acceleration. In 2023, many automakers still offer some of their models with a big gasoline-powered V8. These are 10 of the most popular.
Ford Mustang GT
Since its introduction in 1964, the Ford Mustang has remained a popular choice for new car buyers despite market fluctuations, the 1970s oil crisis, the implementation of strict emissions standards, and the 2008 recession. During its nearly 60-year history, Ford has equipped the Mustang with a variety of powerplants, from four-cylinders to V8s. In 2023, the automaker offers the standard model Mustang with a 310-horsepower turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine mated to a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine can be upgraded with a High-Performance package that boosts the output to 330 horsepower and 350 pound-foot of torque.
However, for buyers looking for a traditional muscle car configuration, Ford still offers the Mustang in three V8-powered trims. The Mustang GT is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 with direct injection and variable valve timing, producing 460 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 420 pound-foot of torque at 4,600 rpm. The Mach 1 benefits from chassis components shared with the Shelby GT500, which result in improved handling and more power. It produces 470 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 410 pound-foot of torque at 4,800 rpm.
The highest-level trim, the Shelby GT500, is the most powerful car in Mustang's history. The 5.2-liter aluminum alloy V8 fitted with a massive 2.65-liter roots-type supercharger and an air-to-liquid intercooler produces 770 horsepower at 7,300 rpm and 625 pound-foot of torque at 5,000–7,500 rpm. Equipped with a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Shelby GT500 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds.
BMW M5
The BMW M5 is a front-engine, all/rear-wheel-drive, four-passenger, four-door that has set the standard for high-performance sedan cars since its introduction in 1984. It boasts vigorous acceleration, sports car-like handling, and exceptional stopping power. For 2023, the M5 is equipped with a twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 32-valve 4.4-liter V8 with aluminum block and heads and direct fuel injection. The base model generates an impressive 600 horsepower, but with the optional Competition equipment package, the V8 produces 627 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 553 pound-foot of torque at 1,800 rpm.
Although BMW has discontinued the manual gearbox for the M5, a robust eight-speed automatic transmission provides seamless shifting. Drivers control steering, suspension, and engine response with BMW's xDrive system that distributes torque between the front and the rear wheels as well as between the rear right and rear left wheels.
The all-wheel-drive system, along with responsive steering, handles all that power and gives the M5 prowess through the turns that make drivers of competitor vehicles such as the Audi RS7, Mercedes-AMG E63, and Porsche Panamera envious. However, the M5's high-tech drivetrain offers a "two-wheel drive" setting that sends 100% of the power and torque to the rear wheels for rubber-laying burnouts and on-demand drifts. Car and Driver test results show the M5 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 2.6 seconds, reaches the quarter mile in 106 seconds doing 130 mph, and achieves a speed of 150 mph in 15.5 seconds. The sedan brakes from 70 mph to a stop at a respectable 150 feet.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk gained a sizable following for its unbridled power, versatility, and practicality. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine produced a whopping 707 horsepower for unparalleled performance. The SUV provided exceptional off-road capabilities and the interior comfort typical of a Grand Cherokee. However, Jeep chose to discontinue the Trackhawk for 2023 and focus on the growing demand for electric vehicles and the development of innovative and eco-friendly models.
Although the Trackhawk trim is no longer produced, the Grand Cherokee can still be ordered with a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine. The high-performance mill produces 357 horsepower and 390 pound-foot of torque, giving the Jeep a maximum towing capacity of up to 7,200 pounds. The engine features variable valve timing (VVT) for exceptional performance and fuel efficiency. It also employs several other fuel-saving technologies, including cylinder deactivation, a technology that disables four of the engine's cylinders when the remaining four are sufficient to supply the needed power.
The Jeep comes with two other engine options. The standard Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 uses the same Electronic Start/Stop (ESS) technology implemented on the HEMI to maximize fuel efficiency. The engine produces 293 horsepower and 260 pound-foot of torque. The other power option offered is the 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain using a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine and two electric motors powered by a 400-volt, 17.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The PHEV generates 375 horsepower and 470 pound-foot of torque with excellent fuel efficiency rated at the equivalent of 56 MPG.
Dodge Charger Hellcat
Introduced in 1966, the Dodge Charger traces its history back to the golden age of muscle cars. Designed to compete with the Ford Mustang, the classic Charger was available only with V8 engines, including the Street Hemi naturally aspirated 426 V8, rated at 425 horsepower. Today, Dodge still offers the Charger with the V8 engine.
Much of the power gained in present-day HEMI engines comes from supercharging. In 2023, the last year of the current generation, Dodge offers the Hellcat four-door sedan in the Widebody trim with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that generates 717 horsepower and 650 pound-foot of torque. The standard Hellcat is equipped with a 2.4-liter twin-screw supercharger that produces 11.6 psi of boost, but the Redeye models feature an even larger 2.7-liter version with a 14.5 psi boost, resulting in a whopping 797 horsepower. A Redeye model equipped with the Jailbreak package further boosts the power output to 807 horsepower.
All Charger Hellcat versions use an eight-speed automatic transmission to direct power to the rear wheels. Car and Driver tests showed the standard Hellcat accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and reaching the quarter mile in 11.9 seconds at 124 mph. The Hellcat Redeye variant reached 60 mph a bit faster at 3.5 seconds and powered through the quarter mile doing 126 mph in 11.5 seconds. Although muscle cars traditionally excel at traveling in a straight line with handling a secondary consideration, the standard Hellcat widebody setup uses a stiffer chassis and wide, sticky tires to provide better-than-expected grip through the turns.
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
Chevrolet offers the standard 2023 Camaro as a coupe or soft-top convertible in three power levels. The base model is equipped with a turbocharged inline-four, producing 275 horsepower; an upgrade to a V6 generates 335 horsepower, and the V8 shared with the C7 Corvette provides 455 horsepower. However, for power-hungry Camaro enthusiasts, the ZL1 is the best choice. A comprehensive sports car that excels in every performance metric, the superpowered car competes at the highest level on the drag strip, through the challenging curves of a mountain road, and as a daily driver on city streets.
The ZL1 is a four-passenger, two-door coupe that gets its power from a supercharged and intercooled V8 made with an aluminum block and heads and employs a direct fuel injection system. Mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, the mill produces 650 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 650 pound-foot torque at 3,600 rpm. The Camaro ZL1 1LE accelerates to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, reaches the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds at 124 mph, and boasts a top speed of 190 mph.
While the ZL1 uses a Magnetic Ride Control (MRC) suspension that allows the driver to select Tour, Sport, and Track modes, the ZL1 1LE is equipped with MultiMatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers (DSSV) that give it superior handling (verified by a 7:16.04 Nürburgring lap time). Stopping power is provided by 15.4-inch vented discs in front and 14.4-inch vented discs in the rear that bring the car to a stop from 70 mph in 137 feet.
Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
The model year 2023 is the last for the Dodge Challenger, but it brings several special editions. The legendary coupe will be replaced by an EV model. However, for one more year, the automaker will offer a performance automobile that competes well with the best modern-day muscle cars, including the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and, of course, its sibling, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
One of the last American coupes with a V8 under the hood, the 2023 Challenger Hellcat offers engine options like the Charger. The most conservative model is anything but reserved, with a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 717 horsepower and 656 pound-foot of torque. Stepping up to the Hellcat Redeye model's version, the V8 produces 797 horsepower, and the Widebody Jailbreak edition of the Hellcat Redeye cranks out a whopping 807 horsepower. And, if the Hellcat Redeye power is insufficient, 2023 buyers can opt for the limited-edition Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, boasting the first-ever 1,000-plus-horsepower production HEMI V8 engine.
All Challenger SRT Hellcat engines are connected to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Like the '60s muscle cars, the high-performance Challengers excel in straight-line dragstrip performance with less emphasis on handling. The SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody accelerates to 60 mph in a mere 3.7 seconds, reaches the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds at 125 mph, and achieves a top speed of 203 mph, all while providing a cushy, relaxed ride.
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392
The Jeep Wrangler has a long history of exceptional off-road capabilities that began with the earliest military-inspired models. The Ford GPW and Willys MB were four-wheel drive utility vehicles manufactured during World War II that initiated the "Jeep" style and would last for nearly 80 years. The 2023 Jeep Wrangler versions continue the tradition, offering a variety of powerplants, including the 2.0-liter turbo-four, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, and the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, Jeep also offers the powerful 6.4-liter HEMI V8.
In recent years, competition for the Jeep Wrangler has come from the Ford Bronco fitted with the Sasquatch package that includes a range of off-road features, a high-clearance suspension, locking front and rear differentials, Bilstein shocks, and 35-inch tires. The Jeep's Xtreme Recon package adds 1.5 inches of lift, Fox high-pressure gas monotube shocks, an axle ratio lowered to 4.56:1 to maintain appropriate throttle response and 35-inch tires.
The HEMI-equipped Wrangler Rubicon 392 with the Xtreme Recon package produces 470 horsepower and 470 pound-foot of torque, perhaps giving it a slight competitive edge over the Bronco. It accelerates to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and reaches the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds.
While the Jeep Wrangler is not known for its prowess on the pavement, its off-road capability will take its owner just about anywhere. All Wranglers are built with four-wheel drive and a full set of off-road features. These include exceptional suspension travel and rock crawling capability with an Electronic Sway Bar Disconnect providing massive front-end articulation.
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
It should be no surprise to anyone that the 2023 Corvette still offers V8 power. In 2023, the Corvette continues its tradition of supercar performance and European exotic sports car styling with a powerful mid-mounted V8 engine, resulting in responsive handling and explosive acceleration. Offered as a coupe or convertible, the current C8 generation features a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that generates 490 horsepower and 470 pound-foot of torque, mounted just behind the passenger compartment for ideal weight distribution. The Z51 package adds five horsepower, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, front and rear 13.6-inch vented disc brakes, a dual-mode performance exhaust, and summer tires.
Chevrolet equips the Corvette with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only (no manual available) activated either by push buttons on the center console or two steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. Car and Driver tests showed the Corvette with the Z51 performance package accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 2.8 seconds and reaching the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds at 122 mph. Even in its base model configuration, the Corvette demonstrates exceptional handling, recording 1.03g on the skidpad and a braking distance of 149 feet from 70 mph.
Although the 2023 Corvette boasts supercar flashy styling and performance comparable to many European models priced at two to four times the Vette's price, the track-worthy car is also a viable daily driver. It is a perennial winner on the Car and Driver 10Best award list and was awarded the Road & Track's 2023 Performance Car of the Year and Motor Trend's 2023 Performance Vehicle of the Year.
Lexus IS 500
Lexus is well known for building luxurious, comfortable cars and SUVs, with performance given a lower priority. However, in 2022, the automaker introduced the IS 500 F Sport, a compact sedan with a 5.0-liter V8 producing 472 horsepower and 395 pound-foot of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
Generating nearly double the output of the base model IS 300, the IS 500 features several other performance upgrades. A sport-tuned suspension, limited-slip differential, larger brakes, and performance tires give the luxury Sport vehicle handling characteristics to compete with other luxury sports cars such as Acura TLX and Genesis G70.
Although the IS 500 interior falls short of the luxurious Lexus's flagship LS sedan, it still offers a premium driving experience not found in many competitor's performance vehicles. The luxurious cabin and smooth ride match the brand's other built-for-comfort luxury cars. Standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, and push-button start, while leather upholstery and a power sunroof are options.
Although the V6 version offers acceptable performance with an acceleration of zero to 60 mph in a respectable 5.6 seconds, the DOHC 32-valve V8, with aluminum block and heads and port and direct fuel injection, reaches 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The IS500 model remains largely unchanged for the 2023 model year, except for an available Special Appearance package with unique Blue Vector paint, blue contrast stitching on the black faux leather, and matte black 19-inch split-spoke wheels.
Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade is a luxury vehicle despite its monstrous size and aggressive appearance. It competes in a class with other large luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS-class, Lincoln Navigator, and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The Escalade is fitted with the latest advanced technology and luxurious features, including a cabin replete with supple leather, designer fabrics, rich wood touches, and satin-finished metals.
For 2023, buyers can choose from a variety of engine options, including a 6.2-liter gasoline V8, inline-six diesel, or the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine producing 682 horsepower found in the new V-series trim. For Escalade enthusiasts looking for performance from a huge SUV as well as comfort, the V trim with all-wheel drive accelerates from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 4.3 seconds. Stopping power is supplied by six-piston Brembo performance brakes.
The monster SUV from Cadillac with the 6.2-liter V-8 engine mates to a 10-speed automatic transmission available with either an RWD or AWD setup. The engine features cylinder deactivation to save fuel while cruising, and the Escalade employs an independent rear suspension that improves handling and provides additional third-row legroom. The ultimate in comfort for passengers, the Escalade offers air suspension with adaptive dampers in higher-level trims.
The Premium Luxury Platinum trim offers the best Escalade features. Semi-aniline leather adorns 16-way power-adjustable front seats with massage. Soft-close doors make entrance and exit more relaxing, and once inside, an AKG audio system with 36 speakers plays the driver's favorite tunes in high fidelity.