The 5 Best Engines To Put In A Jeep Wrangler

Of all the vehicles on the road, one of the most recognizable is undoubtedly the legendary Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler began its long lifespan as a close sibling to the bare-bones military Jeeps built to move troops and gear but has since evolved into a refined SUV with sectioned removable hardtops and modern conveniences like navigation systems and airbags.

Since Jeep debuted the go-anywhere, do-anything Wrangler for the 1987 model year, owners have been comfortable making extensive modifications to their rugged, boxy playthings. These changes have traditionally included engine swaps, which are still common now considering the limited factory offerings for the newest iteration of the Wrangler, the JL.

New Jeep buyers currently have only four options off the lot: a 2.0L 4-cylinder, a 3.6L gas-powered V-6, a 3.0L Eco-diesel, and a 6.4L hemi V8 that is available only in the top-end Rubicon models. Let's take a quick look at each of the stock powerplants and some of the commonly chosen options for engine swaps for mechanically inclined and deep-pocketed Jeep owners.