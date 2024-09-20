7 Of The Most Powerful Chevy Small-Block Crate Engines

Today's automotive enthusiast can order a 500+ horsepower small-block Chevy V8 crate engine with a phone call or just a few clicks from the comfort of their home. Even better, they can choose from crate engines based on the LS platform, the Gen-V LT, or suppliers building out-of-the-box small-block compliant crate engines.

While these small-block crate engines can't match the power output of Chevy's most powerful big block, getting over 500 horsepower, and exceeding 600 horsepower in some cases, from a compact package is appealing to many. Another good thing about this lineup of Chevy small-block crate engines is its range of induction options.

If your project requires the aesthetic of an old-school air cleaner over a carburetor, you're covered. Looking for the sleek look of a small block fitted with an electronic fuel injection (EFI) induction system? Check. How about going for up to 640 supercharged horsepower? Now we're talking. Let's explore some of the options as we look at seven of the most powerful Chevy small-block crate engines we could find.

