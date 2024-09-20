7 Of The Most Powerful Chevy Small-Block Crate Engines
Today's automotive enthusiast can order a 500+ horsepower small-block Chevy V8 crate engine with a phone call or just a few clicks from the comfort of their home. Even better, they can choose from crate engines based on the LS platform, the Gen-V LT, or suppliers building out-of-the-box small-block compliant crate engines.
While these small-block crate engines can't match the power output of Chevy's most powerful big block, getting over 500 horsepower, and exceeding 600 horsepower in some cases, from a compact package is appealing to many. Another good thing about this lineup of Chevy small-block crate engines is its range of induction options.
If your project requires the aesthetic of an old-school air cleaner over a carburetor, you're covered. Looking for the sleek look of a small block fitted with an electronic fuel injection (EFI) induction system? Check. How about going for up to 640 supercharged horsepower? Now we're talking. Let's explore some of the options as we look at seven of the most powerful Chevy small-block crate engines we could find.
Carbureted Chevy small-block crate engines with over 500 horsepower
We found three Chevy small-block crate engines with at least 500 horsepower with displacements including 376, 400, and 427 cubic inches (6.2, 6.6, and 7.0 liters, respectively). The 376-cubic-inch small block is produced by Chevrolet, while the larger displacement crate engines come from BluePrint Engines. In case you didn't know, BluePrint Engines uses new parts designed in-house to produce crate engines compliant to Chevy specs.
The first entrant on our list is the BluePrint Engines 400-cubic-inch GM small block compatible crate engine producing 500 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. This engine features a 10.3:1 compression ratio from custom-designed aluminum cylinder heads with 64cc combustion chambers. It also has a cast-iron engine block that retains provisions for a mechanical fuel pump.
Next is the 533-horsepower small-block crate engine from Chevrolet. Based on the LS-Series Gen-IV cast-aluminum block, the LS376/515 crate engine has a 376-cubic-inch displacement and delivers 477 lb-ft of torque. Its aluminum cylinder heads feature 68cc combustion chambers, aiding the 10.7:1 compression ratio.
Our final carburetor-equipped crate engine is a 540-horsepower 427-cubic-inch GM small-block compatible BluePrint Engines design with 535 lb-ft of torque. It features a cast-iron engine block with 64cc aluminum heads but uses a longer, 4.0-inch stroke crankshaft and a lower 10.1:1 compression ratio.
Chevy small-block engines with electronic fuel injection
Two EFI-equipped small-block crate engine options from Chevrolet each provide over 500 horsepower. First, the LS376/525 is another 376-cubic-inch V8 based on the Gen-IV LS-Series. Like other LS376 crate engines in Chevrolet's catalog, the LS376/525 features an aluminum engine block with six-bolt main caps and aluminum cylinder heads with 68cc combustion chambers. Considering its familiar 10.7:1 compression ratio, and a thorough look at the specs, it appears the only difference between the LS376/525 and the LS376/515 above is the fuel delivery mechanism.
Next, we'll move up a generation to the Gen-V-based LT376/535. As you'd expect from its name, the LT376/535 displaces 376 cubic inches and makes 535 horsepower while also making 470 lb-ft or torque (not at the same rpm however). The engine also uses aluminum cylinder heads; however, with smaller 58cc combustion chambers and smaller diameter intake valves, the compression ratio increases to 11.5:1 and the LT376/535 uses a more aggressive camshaft compared to the LS376 crate engines.
Supercharged Chevy small-block crate engines? Yes please!
The supercharged LS9 and LT4 Chevy small-block crate engines are among the most powerful around. Chevrolet installed the LS9 in the Corvette ZR1 from 2009 to 2013 and upped the ante with the LT4 in the 2015 Corvette Z06, although it can also be found powering other sporty GM models.
According to Chevrolet Performance, they have a limited number of LS9 crate engines and "when they're gone, they're gone." The LS9 small-block crate engine features high-tech parts like titanium intake valves, high-flow cylinder heads, and a sixth-generation supercharger.
The 376-cubic-inch LS9's supercharged induction provides a giant leap in power over naturally aspirated engines of the same displacement. While it still uses a Gen-IV LS aluminum small-block design, the supercharged LS9 crate engine produces 638 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque. While the aluminum cylinder heads retain the 68cc combustion chambers, compression ratio drops to 9.1:1 to accommodate for the supercharger's forced air induction.
Our final supercharged Chevy small-block crate engine is the 376-cubic-inch LT4 E-ROD with 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. To generate that power, the LT4 E-ROD uses a 1.7L Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger, capable of providing boost pressures over 9 psi, and a 10.1:1 compression ratio. It's also capable of running on premium pump gasoline.