This Is The Most Powerful Engine Chevy Has Ever Built

From humble origins in the late 19th century to the refined modern builds of today, automakers continue to forge ahead with new engine designs. Throughout the decades, some engines have made more power, others have offered breakthroughs in efficiency, and many have featured alternative configurations. GM's new ZZ632/1000 crate engine is so monstrous that its existence is almost unbelievable. Regardless of how it came to be, automotive enthusiasts are sure to revel in the enormity of this crate engine. For the uninitiated, there are some things you should know about crate engines first.

The ZZ632/1000 Deluxe is Chevy's largest big-block engine V8 and offers more muscle than the automaker has ever included in their products before. At 632-cu-in or 10.3L, this beast generates just over 1,000 hp and 876-lb-ft of torque. Best of all, you can order one for your build, but it will cost you a pretty penny. Perhaps Chevy was tired of Dodge getting all the attention surrounding its Mopar "Hellcrate" Hemi V8 and decided to crash the party. It's too bad the ZZ632 name isn't as catchy as "Hellcrate" but ultimately it's the performance itself that matters most. Beyond basic specs, what's interesting about this engine, and how much will it cost you?