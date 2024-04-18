This Is The Most Powerful Engine Chevy Has Ever Built
From humble origins in the late 19th century to the refined modern builds of today, automakers continue to forge ahead with new engine designs. Throughout the decades, some engines have made more power, others have offered breakthroughs in efficiency, and many have featured alternative configurations. GM's new ZZ632/1000 crate engine is so monstrous that its existence is almost unbelievable. Regardless of how it came to be, automotive enthusiasts are sure to revel in the enormity of this crate engine. For the uninitiated, there are some things you should know about crate engines first.
The ZZ632/1000 Deluxe is Chevy's largest big-block engine V8 and offers more muscle than the automaker has ever included in their products before. At 632-cu-in or 10.3L, this beast generates just over 1,000 hp and 876-lb-ft of torque. Best of all, you can order one for your build, but it will cost you a pretty penny. Perhaps Chevy was tired of Dodge getting all the attention surrounding its Mopar "Hellcrate" Hemi V8 and decided to crash the party. It's too bad the ZZ632 name isn't as catchy as "Hellcrate" but ultimately it's the performance itself that matters most. Beyond basic specs, what's interesting about this engine, and how much will it cost you?
It's naturally aspirated
As impressive as 1,000 hp is, the ZZ632/1000 isn't the first time a crate engine has featured such potent power. The famous Hellephant debuted back in 2019 with specifications claiming 1,100 hp. The difference with the ZZ632/1000 is that it can generate 4-digit horsepower figures without a supercharger. This naturally aspirated crate engine offers some distinct advantages compared to competitors with forced induction systems.
Naturally aspirated engines feature a less complex, more maintenance-friendly design without the need for extra supercharging components. No supercharger also means the engine is lighter at a shipping weight of 740 lbs, whereas the smaller 6.2L Hellcat Hemi V8 sits at just over 870 lbs. You'll also benefit from enhanced engine notes that aren't minimized or altered by the inherent whine of forced induction. The ZZ632/1000 offers incredible performance without a supercharger and, as a result, is among the most powerful naturally aspirated engines ever made.
Cost and availability
Unfortunately, if you decide to order a ZZ632/1000 crate engine, you'll discover that it costs more than many cars — and may be out of stock. The manufacturer's suggested price is almost $38,000, making this crate engine pricey, to say the least. Now, if you shop around, you'll notice discounted prices, like those found at Karl Kustoms, for $32,935. For context, according to Kelly Blue Book, the average price of a car in March 2023 was $48,008. Granted, custom builds involve a variety of cost factors, but the ZZ632/1000 engine alone takes up almost 80% of the total cost of the average car.
To make matters worse, you'll also have some trouble getting ahold of GMs new crate engine monster. Many online platforms have the engine back ordered or listed as "limited availability." The lack of supply is likely due to the hand-built nature of the production process. The iron engine blocks are U.S. made, and then given to a seasoned specialist with specific serial designation. While more time-intensive, this method of production ensures higher-quality engines leave the factory.