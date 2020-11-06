Mopar “Hellcrate” boxes you up an 807 horsepower HEMI V8

Mopar’s most potent crate engine has been released, and if you like the idea of 807 horsepower of SRT Demon Redeye madness under your hood, now is your chance. The new Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V8 takes the ridiculously potent engine from the limited-edition 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the new 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock, and packages it up separately for installation into your own car.

It’s hardly a new engine, but by this point Dodge and Mopar know exactly what to do with it. In Hellcrate Redeye form, there’s a larger, 2.7-liter supercharger that can deliver 14.5 psi of boost, plus a raised 6,500 rpm redline. The rest of the engine got an upgrade too, in order to deal with all that.

So, there’s a forged alloy steel crankshaft with 90.9-millimeter stroke and revised balancing, along with induction-hardened crank bearing surfaces and a 5150 alloy gun-drilled camshaft. The forged high-strength alloy pistons have been treated to a tweaked piston-to-bore clearance, and there’s an upgraded shank and big end, and a 100-percent increase in piston-cooling jet flow.

Each engine will be dyno-tested for 42 minutes, Mopar says, before it’s crated up and shipped out. That includes a supercharger with throttle body, fuel injectors, coil packs, water pump, and the front sump oil pan and flexplate. An optional Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit will add an alternator, power-steering pump, belts, pulleys, and mounting hardware; there’s also a manual transmission package.

807 hp and 717 lb-ft of torque will set you back $21,807. That’s about $1,600 more than the regular 707 horsepower, 650 lb-ft Hellcrate Supercharged Crate HEMI, but $8,188 less than the 1,000 hoseepower Hellephant 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI.

Don’t, however, get any smart ideas of showing up with your 2012 Ford Edge and dropping the Hellcrate under its hood. It’s intended, Mopar points out, for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles, with the goal of offering them the sort of performance (and reliability) that simply wasn’t available when they were bought new. Sales are kicking off today, with Mopar promising “distinctive packaging” and all the instructions and tips for a straightforward installation.