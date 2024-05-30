GM LS9 Vs. LT4 Engine: What's The Difference?

Chevrolet has been making some of the best V8 engines in the world for decades. They've made small blocks and big blocks, a long list of high-horsepower engines, and several of the most reliable V8 engines ever. A testament to their versatility, many Chevrolet engines are used in swaps outside the brand, powering vehicles as unlikely as Miatas or as seemingly antithetical as classic Fords. With all these V8s in its lineup it's important to ask what sets one V8 apart from another.

Two Chevy V8 engines that offer similar power and size are the LS9 and the LT4. They are supercharged 6.2-liter V8s that put out considerable power, and they both powered high-performance versions of the Chevy Corvette, which means they have proper heritage. They're still available as crate engines that you can buy from Chevrolet if you're looking to put big power under the hood of your hot rod. So, what's the difference between these two engines?