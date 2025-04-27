5 427 Crate Engines You Can Buy That Provide Some Serious Horsepower

Over the years, the 427-cubic-inch crate engine has taken many forms. Originally, the 427 was offered as a big block engine by both Ford and Chevrolet. In the 1960s, Ford's 427 big block dominated race tracks around the world and included a single overhead cam (SOHC) version known as the "Cammer," which was banned from the NASCAR circuit in 1964. While 427-cubic-inch Ford big blocks were common, the Chevrolet 427 big block was one of the rarest Chevy engines ever.

In today's crate engine market, builders can produce 427-cubic-inch engines with serious horsepower. For this rundown of 427 crate engines, we'll look at traditional big-block engines as well as some modern small-block units. Some will be naturally aspirated, while others will use forced air induction from superchargers and turbos. These 427 crate engines will come from various sources, including Chevrolet and Ford, as well as a few custom engine builders with engines producing 480 horsepower at the low end all the way up to 2,000 horsepower at the highest.