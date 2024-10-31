What Is A Ford FE Engine, And Where Does The Name Come From?

The Ford Motor Company is a legend in U.S. car manufacturing, first entering the automobile scene in 1903. Throughout the decades, it has specialized in cars, trucks, SUVs, and more, producing more than a few prominent models along the way. Of course, there are some underrated ones that deserve a spot in your garage as well. Of course, in addition to creating countless cars, Ford also set its sights on improving the individual components behind them. The company is responsible for more than a few excellent engines, including the notable Ford FE.

Advertisement

This engine first hit the road back in 1958 for Ford, Mercury, and Edsel models, and despite only sticking around into the mid-1970s, it made quite a name for itself in its time. Powering some of the Fairlanes and Mustangs, it offered nine different displacement types — 332, 352, 360, 361, 390, 406, 410, 427 (which was one of the greatest Ford V8 engines ever made) and 428 cubic inches — throughout its run. The FE series also paved the way for the more heavy-duty FT line, designed for vehicles larger and more powerful than the average car. Still, there's FE representation among the best engines ever put into Ford trucks.

With these key details behind the Ford FE engine's history in mind, the big question that remains is what does the "FE" actually stand for? It has generated quite some debate.

Advertisement

[Featured image by FordFE com via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0]