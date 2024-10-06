6 Underrated Ford Models That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

One of the true juggernauts of the automotive world is the Ford Motor Company. Especially in the United States, the Ford name has firmly staked itself as the figurehead of many different eras of the automobile. This goes all the way back to the Model T with the Henry Ford Company name over 100 years ago. You have the Ford Mustang, which has become a true symbol of the muscle car revolution of the 1960s and '70s, and then you have the Ford F-150, which is the best-selling vehicle in the company's history. Mixed into these are a litany of vehicles that have sold millions upon millions of units that remain immeasurably popular to this day.

Due to the company's extensive history, there are naturally going to be Ford vehicles that just simply do not receive the kind of notoriety as its best-selling automobiles. This could be due to cars arriving at the wrong time, had stiff competition (either from an outside company or from within Ford itself), or just didn't sell for some unexplainable reason. There are a many hidden gems scattered throughout that time that anyone looking for something vintage of fresh from the factory could be satisfied with. We are going to go comb through over a century's worth of automobiles and select seven that time may have forgotten, but they do not deserve to be.