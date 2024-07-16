Why Did Ford Discontinue The Flex?

From 2000 until 2018 a new category of car called "crossover" – a cross between your average car and an SUV – grew to take up 40% of the automobile market. This category became highly popular amongst consumers because of its notable blend of utility and versatility but at a lower price point than SUVs. Like many companies, Ford decided to capitalize on this increasingly popular style and, in 2008, launched the Ford Flex — an update to the 2005 Fairlane concept. With its distinguished boxy silhouette and spacious three-row seating capable of accommodating a max of seven passengers, this particular crossover was meant to rejuvenate the classic station wagon with a retro twist.

Originally marketed for families due to its strong safety measures, other audiences were drawn quickly to the Flex's utilitarian appeal and versatility. The Flex's engine options and efficiency in particular was an especially attractive staple throughout its tenure on the market — something SlashGear highlighted in the 2017 Ford Flex twin-turbo EcoBoost review.

Yet despite these unique attributes, Ford has decided to discontinue the Flex just over a decade after its release, with the 2019 Flex to be the final version released on the market. A culmination of important factors such as low sales, quality control issues, and increased competition from other brands all played a significant role leading up to the Flex's untimely end.