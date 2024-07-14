4 Classic Mustangs That Are Perfect For Your Next Restomod Project

The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic models in American automotive history. So, if you're looking for a project car to build, it just makes sense to look for a classic Mustang to put into your garage. But since this nameplate is one of the longest running models in the U.S., you might have a bit of difficult picking the right car for you.

Choosing a great workable car is crucial for any project, but it's far more crucial if you're building a restomod. After all, if you're spending thousands of dollars to bring an old car back to life, you'd likely want it to have some modern touches to make it a bit more daily drivable.

If you have your heart set on a Ford Mustang, these are some of the model years you should consider. We're picking one model from every generation, but you can find vehicles from similar model years if you can't buy that specific year.