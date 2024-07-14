4 Classic Mustangs That Are Perfect For Your Next Restomod Project
The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic models in American automotive history. So, if you're looking for a project car to build, it just makes sense to look for a classic Mustang to put into your garage. But since this nameplate is one of the longest running models in the U.S., you might have a bit of difficult picking the right car for you.
Choosing a great workable car is crucial for any project, but it's far more crucial if you're building a restomod. After all, if you're spending thousands of dollars to bring an old car back to life, you'd likely want it to have some modern touches to make it a bit more daily drivable.
If you have your heart set on a Ford Mustang, these are some of the model years you should consider. We're picking one model from every generation, but you can find vehicles from similar model years if you can't buy that specific year.
1969 Ford Mustang
The first-ever Ford Mustang is a true classic, so it makes sense to get the first-generation Ford Mustang as your restomod project car. In fact, if you have a lot of money, you can even buy a brand-new '66, '67, or '68 Mustang replica, which are officially licensed models from Ford. But if you like turning wrenches and getting grease on your knuckles, the '69 Ford Mustang is one of the best cars to work on.
Aside from its pedigree as part of the first-generation of pony cars, the 1969 Mustang is also one of the most unique muscle cars because it's also the same year when Ford launched the Boss 302, Cobra Jet, and Boss 429. The popularity of this Ford Mustang, not just when it was new but even today, means you won't have difficulty sourcing parts for the car and finding groups dedicated to building and maintaining this model to help you on your journey.
1993 Ford Mustang
The Fox body Mustang is the longest-running generation of the Mustang, having been available from 1979 to 1993; an astounding 14-year run. This means that it's also one of the most numerous models, with a total production run of over 2.5 million units. As a result, both spare parts and aftermarket parts aren't hard to find for these cars — one of the reasons why you should own one today.
However, we specifically recommend the 1993 model year, the last run of the Fox body Mustang, if you want one as a project car. Aside from being relatively young compared to the other Fox bodies you can get, it's also the same model year as the legendary Mustang SVT Cobra R, which a limited run of 107 units.
Of course, given the value and rarity of the SVT Cobra R, which hovers at around $125,000, you're unlikely to find an example you'd want to turn into a project car. But even if you have that kind of money, you probably won't want to drive it daily, as it doesn't have any creature comforts. So, if you want the performance of the Cobra R but also want air-conditioning, power windows and door locks, and a stereo system, you're better off buying a 1993 Fox body and putting in a 5.0-liter engine with the correct performance parts from Ford Racing.
1995 Ford Mustang
The 1995 Ford Mustang might not feel like a classic, but these cars turn 30 years old next year, meaning they would qualify if we're simply talking about age. A fourth-generation Mustang would be one of the easier restomod projects you can get into, as it already has improved creature comforts and safety features over the previous generation Mustangs.
Aside from its more modern interior trimmings, the 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra delivered over 300 hp with its 5.8-liter V8. This means you don't have to find exotic solutions to get more power from your restomod project — you just have to find a V8 engine to put into your fourth-generation Mustang.
But aside from this engine, one of the reasons you should get an SN95 Mustang is its price. It averages around $22,000 on the used market, so you don't have to spend a fortune just to get a decent example. And given that it's not that old, you don't have to do much to get it into a running condition (unless you get a poorly maintained example), so you can spend more time modifying it to give it some modern features.
1975 Ford Mustang II
If you're looking for a challenge, consider finding a 1975 Ford Mustang II to work on. Although this was a popular model when it was on sale, many car enthusiasts malign this generation of the Mustang, as it was the least powerful to ever come out. Even the most powerful 1978 King Cobra, which had a V8 engine, only gave a paltry 140 hp, resulting in a 9.8-second 0 to 60 mph time.
But this is what makes the Ford Mustang II the perfect restomod project. Instead of putting in the original engine and internals on your restomod, you can instead upgrade them. After you give it a modern setup, you can then surprise everyone by turning the slowest Mustang to come out of the factory into something that is worthy of the Mustang name.
However, I wouldn't recommend picking this car if this will be the first time that you'll get into a restomod project. Putting an engine into a car that it wasn't designed for would be one of the most difficult jobs ever, most likely requiring custom fabrication, welding, cutting, and many other things that will make this restomod project an expensive and time-consuming endeavor.
Why We Chose Those Ford Mustang Models
These are the four classic Mustangs you should consider if you're planning a restomod project and want to have the honor of working with such a legendary nameplate. The first-generation Mustang will always be in any list of project cars to work on, given its cultural status.
We also picked these other Mustang models based on the availability of the base vehicle, spare parts, upgrade parts, plus the community behind them that you can turn to when you're planning and actually building the vehicle. The only exception to this would be the Mustang II, but we also added this to the list because of the changes you can make to the car to make it go from a poor-performing car into a true sleeper.