6 Of The Most Powerful Nelson Racing Engines Ever Made

The bare-metal 1968 Dodge Charger driven by Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto at the end of "Furious 7," part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, is the brain-child of Scott Spock. Spock's outlandish Dodge Charger, dubbed Maximus, the Ultra Charger, is powered by the most powerful street hemi ever produced by Nelson Racing Engines.

The Nelson Racing Engines Maximus 572-cubic-inch (9.4-liter) Hemi features NRE's twin-88mm-turbochargers with twin intercoolers and a dual fuel injection system capable of differentiating between 91- and 116-octane fuel automatically and adjusting for optimal performance.

While the Maximus Hemi's valve covers and the Ultra Charger wear markings advertising 2,000 horsepower, the actual dyno-verified horsepower rating is 2,253 at 6,200 rpm. Torque values at 6,000 rpm came in at 1,927 pound-feet, all at a reasonable 25 psi of boost. Tom Nelson projects the engine should be capable of supporting boost pressures up to 45 psi, raising potential horsepower to nearly 3,000.