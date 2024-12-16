6 Of The Most Powerful Mopar Crate Engines Under $15,000

The Mopar name, Chrysler's clever blend of letters from its motor parts arm, is synonymous with powerful engines from the muscle car era. Today, Mopar continues to set the standard for high performance crate engines with the most powerful Dodge crate engines ever built provided through its retail distributor, Direct Connection. However, not everyone needs 1,500 horsepower or has the budget to support it.

Fortunately for the budget-conscious, some of the best engines ever put in a modern Mopar muscle car can be found in crate engine form for under $15,000. We'll also include some newer sub-$15K six-cylinder Mopar engines that are even more powerful.

Our list will only include complete crate engines, however, you should know that a crate engine can come to you in various levels of completion. The least complete options include short block and long block engines. The term "short block" typically refers to a complete rotating assembly, crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons (sometimes a camshaft), assembled in an engine block. Long blocks include the cylinder head(s), while complete engines include the intake system and often some engine accessories.

There are six Mopar crate engines that fall under the $15,000 cap with enough power worthy of making this list. Four come from Direct Connection, two with the familiar HEMI badge, and the other two are newer inline-six Hurricane designs. Two HEMI engines from sources outside Direct Connection also made our list of powerful Mopar crate engines under $15,000.