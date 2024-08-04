Short Block Vs. Long Block: What's The Differences Between These Engine Terms?

When you find yourself in need of a new engine for your vehicle, you'll likely end up buying a remanufactured engine instead of rebuilding it or having it rebuilt. That decision depends on the type of failure your engine has suffered, catastrophic or just worn out, and if you have time to wait weeks for a rebuild. More often than not, time constraints or broken engine parts resulting from a major engine failure necessitate going the remanufactured engine route.

While discussing options for purchasing a remanufactured engine, you'll probably have an option between short and long block versions. Your immediate inclination may be to go with whichever one fits the best but the short and long descriptive names have nothing to do with the engine's length.

When referring to automobile engines, the term short block simply refers to an engine assembly that doesn't include new (remanufactured) cylinder head(s), and a long block comes with fresh heads already attached. There's also the third option of buying a complete crate engine, which SlashGear has tackled elsewhere.