How Much Horsepower Does A 5.7L HEMI Crate Engine Have & What Does One Cost?
Chrysler introduced the 5.7-liter third-generation HEMI engine as one of the powerplants for the 2003 lineup of Ram pickup trucks. Since that time, the 5.7L HEMI has enjoyed some of its best years, with more recent iterations being used in cars and SUVs from Dodge and Jeep.
Some of the most common 5.7 HEMI owner-reported problems include odd engine noises and stalling during operation. With extreme cases of engine failure, you may find yourself in search of a replacement HEMI for your vehicle. While one of the most powerful Dodge crate engines may be an option for some, installing a 5.7 HEMI with near-stock performance is often less expensive and easier.
Mopar Genuine Parts lists its 5.7L (345 cubic-inch) Eagle Gen III HEMI crate engine (part number 68303088AA) MSRP at $7,494. However, it's currently on sale for $5,410, a savings, as noted on the website, of $2,085. This Genuine Mopar Performance 345 Crate HEMI V8 is rated at 383 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque.
[Featured image by VX1NG via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
5.7L HEMI crate engine specs
Other retailers, such as Direct Connection, list the 5.7L HEMI crate engine, part number 68303088AC, for sale. While the price savings vary among retail outlets, the engine's power ratings remain constant, producing 383 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. The 345 cubic-inch displacement comes from its 3.917-inch (99.5 mm) diameter cylinders and a crankshaft stroke of 3.578 inches (90.9 mm). The 5.7l HEMI crate engine uses a cast iron block with four-bolt main caps to secure the nodular iron crankshaft. The hypereutectic aluminum pistons connect to the crankshaft via powdered metal connecting rods and combine with the aluminum HEMI heads to create a compression ratio of 10.5:1.
The pushrod-activated valve train features a nodular iron camshaft, two-inch (52.1 mm) diameter intake valves, and exhaust valves measuring 1.55 inches (39.4 mm) in diameter. Peak rpm is rated at 5,600, and using premium fuel is recommended.
Direct Connection provides a 3-year or 100,000-mile limited warranty on its HEMI crate engines, provided the proper installation process (defined by them) is followed. Be sure to check with them, or your specific retailer, for specific requirements and any additional parts required for your installation.
Which vehicles does the 5.7L HEMI crate engine fit?
While the 5.7 HEMI is found under the hoods of various Dodge cars and SUVs, Ram pickup trucks, and Jeep models, they're not all identical. Variations exist in the size and shape of oil pans, intake manifolds, and other engine peripherals. Crate engines made for one vehicle could have fitment issues in vehicles other than those listed.
The 5.7L HEMI crate engine (part number 68303088AA) from Mopar Genuine Parts is designed to fit 2015 through 2023 Dodge Challengers. However, at least one "Verified Buyer" installed this crate engine into their 2013 Ram by swapping the "oil pan, timing cover, [and] intake" manifold and was happy with the results.
While the 5.7L HEMI crate engines with part numbers ending in AA and AC from Mopar Genuine Parts and Direct Connection may not fit your vehicle, other options exist for replacement 5.7L HEMI engines. One such option comes from Summit Racing Equipment in the form of a remanufactured long block. While these types of engines probably won't include oil pans, valve covers, or any peripherals, using those parts from your current engine could save time and allow fitment into a wider range of vehicles.