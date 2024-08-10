How Much Horsepower Does A 5.7L HEMI Crate Engine Have & What Does One Cost?

Chrysler introduced the 5.7-liter third-generation HEMI engine as one of the powerplants for the 2003 lineup of Ram pickup trucks. Since that time, the 5.7L HEMI has enjoyed some of its best years, with more recent iterations being used in cars and SUVs from Dodge and Jeep.

Some of the most common 5.7 HEMI owner-reported problems include odd engine noises and stalling during operation. With extreme cases of engine failure, you may find yourself in search of a replacement HEMI for your vehicle. While one of the most powerful Dodge crate engines may be an option for some, installing a 5.7 HEMI with near-stock performance is often less expensive and easier.

Mopar Genuine Parts lists its 5.7L (345 cubic-inch) Eagle Gen III HEMI crate engine (part number 68303088AA) MSRP at $7,494. However, it's currently on sale for $5,410, a savings, as noted on the website, of $2,085. This Genuine Mopar Performance 345 Crate HEMI V8 is rated at 383 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque.

