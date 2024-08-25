The Most Affordable V8 Crate Engine You Can Buy From Ford
Crate engines are hardly a new concept, with examples going back around sixty to seventy years. Originally, these powerplants were used in the racing world as a more expeditious way of swapping out a damaged engine. Since then, crate engines have grown in popularity, offering a convenient option for project cars. Searching junkyards and bartering for parts can be time-consuming and result in a less reliable unit under the hood. There are things you should know about crate engines (which do ship in wooden crates). They can vary between just the block itself, requiring you to buy all the other components in addition or come with everything you need, but at a higher price.
Ford's most wallet-friendly V8 crate engine is the 7.3L Super Duty, listed for $8,500. It includes the intake and exhaust manifolds, 80mm throttle body, ignition wires and coils, and weighs in at a hefty 580 pounds. There are additional add-on kits sold separately, such as a low-profile intake and A/C kit.
Performance and vehicle fit
Ford's most affordable V8 crate engine produces 430 horsepower and 475 pound-foot of torque. With an OHV (Overhead Valve) configuration, this engine produces mountains of torque in the low end, with a forged steel crankshaft that can endure more punishment than cast iron before failing. With cast aluminum pistons, the overall cost is reduced, and thermal properties are enhanced. The 7.3L V8 comes equipped with port injection, which sprays more gasoline into the cylinder for increased output at lower RPMs.
While this crate engine is the same model as the 2020 F250 Super Duty, it's smaller, cheaper, and lighter than the 429(7.3L) and 460(7.5L) engines. We had the opportunity to test out the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty and came away admittedly impressed with its capability. According to Hemmings.com, "This [engine] offers Godzilla power in a somewhat compact [form] that potentially could be squeezed into a broad offering of body styles from Mustangs and Fairlanes to trucks while offering the same or more power than older and much heavier big-blocks." Ford's Godzilla engine is different from most other modern V8s and a great option for those looking for affordable power.
Add even more muscle to this V8
While robust right out of the crate, Ford's 7.3L V8 can easily offer you more output down the road with aftermarket enhancements. One of the most significant additions you can make to increase performance is swapping out the stock intake for a performance one. With better regulation of air and fuel, these aftermarket intakes can squeeze more output out of the combustion process.
Another dramatic upgrade for this crate engine is installing performance camshafts that improve valve operation. In fact, you could achieve upwards of 102 more horsepower and 60-pound feet of torque with something like Brian Tooley Racing: Truck Norris Camshafts, per MotorTrend.com.
Of course, one of the most substantial but pricey upgrades you can add to the 7.3L Ford crate engine is a supercharger. This transforms the naturally aspirated V8 into something much more powerful with claims from Procharger (who makes Godzilla supercharging kits) of 7.3L engine swaps making over 1,000 horsepower.