The Most Affordable V8 Crate Engine You Can Buy From Ford

Crate engines are hardly a new concept, with examples going back around sixty to seventy years. Originally, these powerplants were used in the racing world as a more expeditious way of swapping out a damaged engine. Since then, crate engines have grown in popularity, offering a convenient option for project cars. Searching junkyards and bartering for parts can be time-consuming and result in a less reliable unit under the hood. There are things you should know about crate engines (which do ship in wooden crates). They can vary between just the block itself, requiring you to buy all the other components in addition or come with everything you need, but at a higher price.

Advertisement

Ford's most wallet-friendly V8 crate engine is the 7.3L Super Duty, listed for $8,500. It includes the intake and exhaust manifolds, 80mm throttle body, ignition wires and coils, and weighs in at a hefty 580 pounds. There are additional add-on kits sold separately, such as a low-profile intake and A/C kit.