These Are The Most Powerful Crate Engines You Can Buy From Ford, Dodge And Chevrolet

If you're considering a new engine for your street rod, choosing a crate engine over building one can save time and reduce frustration levels. You should know some facts about crate engines, including that they ship in wooden crates, that some include everything needed to run in the cars for which they are designed, and that not all examples of them are intended for use on public streets as sold. However, if you're building a custom hot rod or rat rod, you may not care about those last two factoids.

Advertisement

Perhaps the best thing about crate engines is the variety offered for sale by America's big three automakers. For example, Dodge HEMI crate engines, available through Direct Connection, come with as much as 1,500 horsepower down to the 383-hp 345 (5.7L). Chevrolet and Ford offer a similar range of options to fit various projects, so let's dive in and look at some of the most powerful crate engines from each automaker.