How Much HP Does A Chevy 632 Big Block Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?

Chevrolet offers an extensive lineup of performance power plants, from the popular LS3 crate engine with 430 horsepower to the 460-hp LT1, and 638-hp LS9. While Chevrolet doesn't list official prices on its website, authorized retailers such as Gandrud Performance Parts do, and they are as high as you'd likely expect.

Gandrud Performance Parts lists the Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 suggested retail price at $42,224.81 but has that marked out and a lower price of $32,935 on display. While that's more than the cost of a number of new cars in 2024, getting over a 1,000-horsepower engine backed by Chevrolet could be worth the price.

If you're simply looking to refresh your LS3-powered GM car without the hassle of waiting for an engine rebuild, a 430-hp LS3 long block could work well and is reasonably priced at around $6K. Compare that to nearly $10K for the complete LS3 crate engine. Take the word "complete" here with a grain of salt, as there are some things you should know about crate engines. Most performance crate engines are not designed as direct replacements for any car, so you'll likely need extra parts like wiring harnesses, adapters, modified engine mounts, and so on. Crate engines are complete in the sense that they have everything required for them to run, as long as you have everything else required for them to operate in the vehicle.

