Who Makes ZZ4 Crate Engines & How Much Do They Cost?
The ZZ4 crate engine has gained cult status among vintage auto connoisseurs and muscle car enthusiasts. It first appeared in 1996, and has become the longest-running ZZ-series engine ever produced, with manufacturing lasting until 2014. Equipped with aluminum cylinder heads, a forged steel crankshaft, hydraulic roller lifters, and "hypereutectic" high-silicon aluminum pistons, the small-block ZZ4 V8 boasts 5.7 liters of displacement (350 cubic-inches) and a base output of 355 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque.
However, the ZZ4's healthy power and torque figures are secondary to the engine's reputation for reliability, durability, and how it responds to tuning and aftermarket upgrades. It could effortlessly handle 100 more horsepower with a stage 5 rebuild, while some managed to squeeze out a dyno-certified 527 horsepower using a bevy of high-performance, bolt-on parts.
As if the power outputs and fortified construction weren't enough, the ZZ4 crate engine was lighter on the pocket, which typically costs under $4,900 for a turnkey upgrade. The keyword being "was," since the ZZ4 engine ended production in 2014.
The ZZ4 crate engine comes from General Motors
Like the LS3 crate engine, the ZZ4 is from American legacy auto giant General Motors under the Chevrolet brand. Chevy began production of the ZZZ series of crate engines in 1990 with the H.O 350. It came with L98 Corvette aluminum cylinder heads, a four-bolt main, a forged one-piece main seal crankshaft, and a 9.8:1 compression ratio to produce 345 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque.
The ZZ4 has since given way to the ZZ5 in 2014, but the ZZ6 crate engine crashed the gearhead party in 2016 to commemorate the 60th birthday of GM's small-block V8 engines. The base ZZ6 for the 2024 model year produces 404 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, but a turnkey ZZ6 crate engine with electronic fuel injection produces up to 420 horsepower.
The ZZ4 350 engine remains a stellar option for vintage Chevy rebuilds looking for reliable horsepower, exhilarating out-of-the-box performance, and almost endless tuning potential. The ZZ4's pedigree has made it quite a find in the used parts market, with some fetching under $1,700, including a few go-faster upgrades.