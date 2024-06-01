Who Makes ZZ4 Crate Engines & How Much Do They Cost?

The ZZ4 crate engine has gained cult status among vintage auto connoisseurs and muscle car enthusiasts. It first appeared in 1996, and has become the longest-running ZZ-series engine ever produced, with manufacturing lasting until 2014. Equipped with aluminum cylinder heads, a forged steel crankshaft, hydraulic roller lifters, and "hypereutectic" high-silicon aluminum pistons, the small-block ZZ4 V8 boasts 5.7 liters of displacement (350 cubic-inches) and a base output of 355 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque.

However, the ZZ4's healthy power and torque figures are secondary to the engine's reputation for reliability, durability, and how it responds to tuning and aftermarket upgrades. It could effortlessly handle 100 more horsepower with a stage 5 rebuild, while some managed to squeeze out a dyno-certified 527 horsepower using a bevy of high-performance, bolt-on parts.

As if the power outputs and fortified construction weren't enough, the ZZ4 crate engine was lighter on the pocket, which typically costs under $4,900 for a turnkey upgrade. The keyword being "was," since the ZZ4 engine ended production in 2014.