Is It Cheaper To Buy A Crate Engine Or Build One?

No matter how well you take care of your car's engine, the time will inevitably come when it reaches the end of its useful life. You may reach this point gradually with a slow loss of power and fuel economy, or you may experience a catastrophic failure when an engine bearing or timing belt fails. When your engine finally gives up the ghost, you have a couple of choices. You can go with a rebuilt or remanufactured engine, purchase a factory-new one from the dealership, or build your own engine. Factory and aftermarket performance crate engines can cost several thousand dollars, but building an engine is not for novice mechanics nor the faint of heart. In my nearly 40 years working on cars as a professional and amateur mechanic, I have done countless engine replacements and swaps, although I have only taken on the task of building an engine a handful of times. It's a delicate job that requires precision, expertise, and special tools.

When you buy from a reputable crate engine reseller like Summit Racing or BluePrint Engines, you usually get warranty coverage on these assemblies. But building your own engine means taking sole responsibility for any build-related problems like incorrect bearing clearances, which need to be adjusted to within thousands of an inch. Although you can theoretically save a little money by buying new engine components versus purchasing a crate engine, once you consider everything involved, the prudent move for most people is to buy a ready-to-run engine assembly.